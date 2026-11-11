Disney Theatrical Group Expands Stage Connect Program to 200 Elementary Schools

The initiative reaches over 10,000 students in 43 states and territories with virtual musical theatre resources.

Disney Theatrical Group has announced a significant expansion of its Stage Connect program, selecting 200 elementary schools nationwide to participate in the 2026-27 cycle. This initiative is designed to bring musical theatre education to schools that lack in-person access to Disney Musicals in Schools residencies.

What's Happening:

Disney Musicals in Schools is a program from Disney Theatrical Group that has helped schools build sustainable theater programs since 2009

Since 2025, Stage Connect has offered many of the same benefits to schools that don't have a full Disney Musicals in Schools program, through virtual training and materials.

According to Disney Theatrical Group, the 2026-27 Stage Connect program will engage over 10,000 students across 43 states and territories.

This year's cohort was chosen from more than 800 applications, a marked increase from the inaugural class of 70 schools.

Participating schools will receive access to an online teacher training platform, performance rights to a Disney KIDS show, and a comprehensive ShowKit.

Schools may choose from: 101 Dalmatians , Aladdin , The Aristocats , Finding Nemo , Frozen , The Jungle Book , The Lion King , The Little Mermaid, and Winnie the Pooh .

Aladdin The Aristocats Finding Nemo Frozen The Jungle Book The Lion King The Little Mermaid, Winnie the Pooh Schools involved in the program come from diverse locations, including American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and even a U.S. military base in Sicily.

The initiative aims to dismantle barriers by offering virtual mentorship and resources, ensuring geography does not limit theatrical opportunities for students.

Applications for the 2027-28 school year are currently open and close on March 1, 2027.

For further details and to apply for the program, visit Disney Musicals in Schools.

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