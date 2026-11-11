Disney Theatrical Group Expands Stage Connect Program to 200 Elementary Schools

The initiative reaches over 10,000 students in 43 states and territories with virtual musical theatre resources.
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Disney Theatrical Group has announced a significant expansion of its Stage Connect program, selecting 200 elementary schools nationwide to participate in the 2026-27 cycle. This initiative is designed to bring musical theatre education to schools that lack in-person access to Disney Musicals in Schools residencies.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Musicals in Schools is a program from Disney Theatrical Group that has helped schools build sustainable theater programs since 2009
  • Since 2025, Stage Connect has offered many of the same benefits to schools that don't have a full Disney Musicals in Schools program, through virtual training and materials.
  • According to Disney Theatrical Group, the 2026-27 Stage Connect program will engage over 10,000 students across 43 states and territories.
  • This year's cohort was chosen from more than 800 applications, a marked increase from the inaugural class of 70 schools.
  • Participating schools will receive access to an online teacher training platform, performance rights to a Disney KIDS show, and a comprehensive ShowKit.
  • Schools may choose from: 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, The Aristocats, Finding Nemo, Frozen, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Winnie the Pooh.
  • Schools involved in the program come from diverse locations, including American Samoa, Puerto Rico, and even a U.S. military base in Sicily.
  • The initiative aims to dismantle barriers by offering virtual mentorship and resources, ensuring geography does not limit theatrical opportunities for students.
  • Applications for the 2027-28 school year are currently open and close on March 1, 2027.
  • For further details and to apply for the program, visit Disney Musicals in Schools.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey