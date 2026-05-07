Disney Musicals in Schools Celebrates 10 Years of Bringing Theatre to Central Florida Students
Kids from across Central Florida got to participate in a special showcase at Dr. Phillips Center, showing off the amazing impact theatre has.
For the past decade, Disney Musicals in Schools has helped bring theatre education and creative opportunities to elementary school students across Central Florida through a unique community partnership.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Musicals in Schools has spent 10 years expanding arts education access in Central Florida elementary schools.
- The program is a partnership between Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Walt Disney World
- and Disney Theatrical Group, giving schools free scripts, performance materials and coaching to help create sustainable theatre programs and stage their first productions.
- In celebration of the decade of theatrical fun, students from Orange and Osceola counties recently performed at the Student Share event on the Walt Disney theatre stage.
- The event gave students the chance to perform in a professional venue and showcase months of hard work.
- More than 200 Disney VoluntEARS attended the performances to support participating students.
- The partnership has helped schools across Central Florida develop long-lasting theatre programs beyond just performance training.
- Disney and Dr. Phillips Center believe arts education helps students find their voice, empowers teachers and opens new opportunities for schools.
- Financial support from Disney World allows Dr. Phillips Center to continue delivering the program to local schools.
- To learn more about Dr. Phillips Center’s education programs or explore their upcoming lineup of shows, visit the official Dr. Phillips website.
What They’re Saying:
- Ryan Simpson, education director at Dr. Phillips Center: "A decade in, we've seen firsthand what happens when students are given the space to create. Through our partnership with Disney, we've helped schools across Central Florida build lasting theatre programs that go beyond teaching performance – they shape how young people see themselves and the world around them.”
- Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World: “Disney Musicals in Schools has helped students across Central Florida discover the confidence and creativity that comes from stepping onto a stage. We’re proud of the lasting impact the program has made on around 6,000 local students in 36 schools throughout our community.”
Disney Summer Fun at Dr. Phillips:
- Musical theatre is one of the most fun extra-carricular activities around. I mean, who doesn’t love singing and dancing with their friends?
- And, this summer, Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida is offering aspiring triple threats the opportunity to jump into song-filled summer camp sessions at AdventHealth School of the Arts.
- Welcoming students of all experience levels from the ages of 6 to 18, each one-week camp session will offer the opportunity to celebrate the week of learning with a showcase on a professional stage.
- For Disney fans, there are several week-long opportunities to jump into the magical melodies of Disney animation.
- With several sessions throughout the summer, definitely check out the amazing offerings available at Dr. Phillips Center.
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