Dr. Phillips Center to Host Disney-Themed Musical Theatre Camps this Summer

Sing and dance this summer with the magical melodies of Disney.

Orlando area theatre kids have an exciting opportunity to jump into some summer song-filled fun at Dr. Phillips Center, including several Disney-inspired camps.

What’s Happening:

Musical theatre is one of the most fun extra-carricular activities around. I mean, who doesn’t love singing and dancing with their friends?

And, this summer, Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida is offering aspiring triple threats the opportunity to jump into song-filled summer camp sessions at AdventHealth School of the Arts.

Welcoming students of all experience levels from the ages of 6 to 18, each one-week camp session will offer the opportunity to celebrate the week of learning with a showcase on a professional stage.

For Disney fans, there are several week-long opportunities to jump into the magical melodies of Disney animation.

Whether your young theatre kid wants to sing songs from “Under the Sea,” explore their more villainous side, or jump into the incomparable worlds of Pixar, this summer has the potential to be a fairytale.

The three Disney-themed camps include:

Musical Theatre: Undersea Adventure (July 13–17, 2026): Students will use songs, dialogue, acting, and dance to bring exciting ocean-inspired stories to life, including The Little Mermaid, Finding Nemo, and Moana.





Musical Theatre: Villain Vibes (July 20–24, 2026): Students will create a spooky and playful story inspired by iconic animated villains, using songs, dialogue, acting, and dance to explore confidence, individuality, and teamwork.



Musical Theatre: Pixar Pals (July 27–31, 2026): Students will perform songs, dialogue, acting, and dance inspired by Pixar films like Monsters, Inc., Coco, Turning Red, and Toy Story, exploring friendship, courage, and being true to oneself.

For those looking to join in on the fun, registration pricing starts at $355 per-week per-camper when enrolled by April 19th, 2026.

Dr. Phillips Center also offers scholarship opportunities for families who need assistance.

You can find more information at drphillipscenter.org.

Exploring Theatre at Walt Disney World:

Right now, during EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts, guests can immerse themselves into Disney On Broadway through several amazing offerings.

Over at Communicore Hall, Disney On Broadway is exhibiting some of the amazing costumes and props you may have seen on stage on Broadway or on one of their amazing touring productions.

Additionally, at the American Gardens Theatre, Disney On Broadway comes to life with amazing performances by some of the stage’s biggest stars as they bring fan-favorite Disney hits to life.

