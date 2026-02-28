Ariel Becomes The Witch: Jodi Benson to Star in Dr. Phillips Center's Upcoming Production of "Into the Woods"

Dr. Phillips Center is bringing Into the Woods “Under the Sea,” casting Jodi Benson as The Witch in their upcoming production of the classic Sondheim musical.

What’s Happening:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is the premiere place to enjoy theatre in the Orlando area.

While the venue announced their 2026-27 season, which includes stops from HAMILTON and Beauty and the Beast, Dr. Phillips is putting on their own musical this summer you won’t wanna miss.

Showcasing local performers and creatives, Dr. Phillips will present a production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods featuring Disney Legend Jodi Benson.

Starring as The Witch, the Ariel voice actress will take on the iconic role and gets to sing one of the show’s incredible tracks “The Last Midnight.”

The Witch was originated on Broadway by Bernadette Peters (today, February 28th also happens to be Peters’ birthday, so happy birthday!).

For fans of the Disney film adaptation, Meryl Streep played The Witch.

Into the Woods is dark and comedic take on classic fairytales, challenging the consequences of famous storybook characters in their happily ever after.

Into the Woods is a short engagement, running from July 31st through August 2nd, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30PM and the Sunday performance at 2:30PM.

The show will be performed at Steinmetz Hall with tickets set to go on sale on March 6th.

You can learn more about Dr. Phillips Center’s production of Into the Woods on their official website.

Disney’s Into the Woods is streaming now on Disney+.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



