Tale as Old as Time: Dr. Phillips Center Announces 26/27 Season, Including "Beauty and the Beast"

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced their lineup of musicals coming to the Orlando, FL theatre for the 2026-27 season.

What’s Happening:

Orlando area theatre fans have a lot to look forward to, as the Dr. Phillips Center has announced the 26/27 AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando Season.

Among the lineup of incredible touring shows, Disney fans will be able to enjoy the current touring production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Beauty and the Beast debuted on Broadway back in 1994, the first venture from Disney on Broadway.

Running for over 13-years, the show became a Broadway staple, playing over 5,500 performances.

While the show no longer plays on The Great White Way, the show is on its 5th ever US tour.

In addition to the Disney Princess musical adventure, HAMILTON, which can be enjoyed in a professionally shot production on Disney+, will also be heading to Dr. Phillips.

Check out the full schedule below:

HAMILTON

September 29 – October 18, 2026

Buena Vista Social Club

October 20 – 25, 2026

Death Becomes Her

December 1 – 6, 2026

Wicked

January 6 – 31, 2027

The Great Gatsby

February 9 – 21, 2027

The Sound of Music

March 16 – 21, 2027

BOOP! The Musical

March 30 – April 4, 2027

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

April 20 – May 2, 2027

Beetlejuice

May 11 – 16, 2027

Jersey Boys

June 22 – 27, 2027

Visit the official Dr. Phillips Center website for more information on tickets!

Exploring Theatre at Walt Disney World:

Right now, during EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts, guests can immerse themselves into Disney On Broadway through several amazing offerings.

Over at Communicore Hall, Disney On Broadway is exhibiting some of the amazing costumes and props you may have seen on stage on Broadway or on one of their amazing touring productions.

Additionally, at the American Gardens Theatre, Disney On Broadway comes to life with amazing performances by some of the stage’s biggest stars as they bring fan-favorite Disney hits to life.

Festival of the Arts ends on February 23rd.

