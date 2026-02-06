Disney’s Hercules Gets a Dancefloor Remix from Electronic Duo Basement Jaxx

The West End hit at Theatre Royal Drury Lane is set to release a high-energy electronic reimagining of "Great Bolts of Thunder."

As reported by Playbill, Disney’s Hercules has announced an electrifying new collaboration to bring the sounds of Mount Olympus to the dance floor! A brand-new remix of the show-stopping number Great Bolts of Thunder by legendary UK electronic duo Basement Jaxx is set to drop later this month.

What’s Happening:

Fans of the Muses will enjoy a fresh, high-energy take on Great Bolts of Thunder, combining West End grandeur and late-night club culture.

The Basement Jaxx remix will officially hit all major streaming platforms on February 13, 2026.

Basement Jaxx, known for era-defining hits like Where’s Your Head At and Red Alert, are pioneers of the British electronic scene.

The remix features the powerhouse vocals of the London Muses: Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope), and Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore).

Hercules is currently running at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, featuring Luke Brady in the title role.

The production is based on the Hamburg staging directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

Fans can already stream the Hercules Original London Cast Recording.

We previously reviewed Hercules: The Electrifying New Musical, finding it " a hero’s journey recharged with style, soul, and swagger.

From Brixton to Mount Olympus: The Legacy of Basement Jaxx

Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe started their journey in the underground club scene of Brixton, South London, in 1994.

Much like the Muses provide the "Gospel Truth" through rhythm and soul, Basement Jaxx built their career on a foundation of gospel-infused house and Latin-inspired beats.

Their 1999 debut album Remedy and 2001 follow-up Rooty changed the landscape of British music, eventually earning them two BRIT Awards for Best Dance Act. Interestingly, this isn't the duo's first brush with cinematic or theatrical vibes; they previously provided the soundtrack for the hit cult film Attack the Block.



