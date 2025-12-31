Disney Legend Alan Menken Tells the Stories Behind Some of His Most Iconic Songs

Alan Menken reflects on a his storied Disney career in a new video from People Magazine.

People Magazine has shared a new interview with Disney Legend Alan Menken, where he shares stories behind what went into writing some of Disney's most iconic songs.

What's Happening:

  • In a new video shared by People, Disney Legend Alan Menken reflects on creating some of animation’s most iconic songs, spanning The Little MermaidBeauty and the BeastAladdinPocahontasHercules and more.
  • Sitting at the piano, Menken revisits the creative process behind classics such as “Part of Your World,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “A Whole New World.”
  • He honors the collaborators who helped shape these films and songs, including Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Stephen Schwartz.
  • Menken discusses the emotional storytelling embedded in the music, from Ariel’s hopeful, yearning ballad to the passage-of-time woven into Belle and the Beast’s love theme.
  • He speaks candidly about composing during Howard Ashman’s battle with AIDS and the profound impact it had on his work.
  • Menken shares how Hercules’ anthem evolved into a song about inner strength and how “Colors of the Wind” became the creative spark for Pocahontas.
  • He reflects on the simple joy that drives his career — the daily urge to sit at the piano, explore new ideas and the power of music to instantly transport listeners, like the scent of a favorite meal.
  • The songs discussed in the video include:
    • "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid
    • "Beauty and the Beast" from Beauty and the Beast
    • "Proud of Your Boy" from Aladdin
    • "A Whole New World" from Aladdin
    • "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas
    • "Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame
    • "Go the Distance" from Hercules
  • Check out the full video for yourself below.

