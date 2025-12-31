Disney Legend Alan Menken Tells the Stories Behind Some of His Most Iconic Songs

Alan Menken reflects on a his storied Disney career in a new video from People Magazine.

In a new video shared by People, Disney Legend Alan Menken reflects on creating some of animation’s most iconic songs, spanning The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Hercules and more.

Sitting at the piano, Menken revisits the creative process behind classics such as “Part of Your World,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “A Whole New World.”

He honors the collaborators who helped shape these films and songs, including Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Stephen Schwartz.

Menken discusses the emotional storytelling embedded in the music, from Ariel’s hopeful, yearning ballad to the passage-of-time woven into Belle and the Beast’s love theme.

He speaks candidly about composing during Howard Ashman’s battle with AIDS and the profound impact it had on his work.

Menken shares how Hercules’ anthem evolved into a song about inner strength and how “Colors of the Wind” became the creative spark for Pocahontas.

He reflects on the simple joy that drives his career — the daily urge to sit at the piano, explore new ideas and the power of music to instantly transport listeners, like the scent of a favorite meal.

The songs discussed in the video include: "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid "Beauty and the Beast" from Beauty and the Beast "Proud of Your Boy" from Aladdin "A Whole New World" from Aladdin "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas "Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame "Go the Distance" from Hercules

