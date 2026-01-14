Hong Kong Disneyland Releases Limited-Edition 20th Anniversary Vinyl Record Supporting Make-A-Wish
Celebrate two decades of magic with this exclusive purple vinyl featuring classic anthems and new hits.
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is turning up the volume on its 20th Anniversary celebration with the release of a stunning, limited-edition vinyl record.
What’s Happening:
- This exclusive release features a vibrant, translucent purple vinyl record housed in a sleeve showcasing Mickey Mouse in his 20th Anniversary "Most Magical Party of All" attire, set against the backdrop of the Castle of Magical Dreams and a spectacular fireworks display.
- 100% of the proceeds from this vinyl will be donated to Make-A-Wish Hong Kong. Funds raised will help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, spreading happiness and hope beyond the park gates.
- Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland should look for this item in resort merchandise locations while supplies last.
- The record features a compilation of new hits celebrating the 20th anniversary alongside nostalgic anthems from the resort's history.
Side A:
- The Most Magical Party of All – Performed by Nina Ann Nelson
- You Belong – Performed by Paris Carney
- The Beauty of Friendship – Performed by Héloïse and Tony Ferrari
- Friends Forever – Performed by Dewain Whitmore and Raquel Trinidad
- What Friends Do – Performed by graywolfe and Oh, Hush!
- I Got You – Performed by Calzhone
- Count On You – Performed by Maja Kristina
Side B:
- Adventure Awaits – Performed by Loly Bea
- Better Together – Performed by Emily Fullerton
- Let the Wonder Soar – Performed by Jacky Cheung
- Celebration in the Air – Performed by Hong Kong Disneyland Singers
- Love the Memory – Performed by Emily Benford
- Love the Memory – Performed by Felicia Barton
A Symphony of Milestones
This record represents a timeline of Hong Kong Disneyland's growth:
- Hong Kong Disneyland has a unique tradition of collaborating with major Canto-pop and international stars for their anniversary anthems.
- "Let the Wonder Soar" famously marked the resort's 10th Anniversary. It was originally performed by Jacky Cheung, a legend of Hong Kong music, during a period of massive expansion that saw the addition of Toy Story Land, Grizzly Gulch, and Mystic Point.
- "Love the Memory" debuted during the 15th Anniversary, a celebration that coincided with the reveal of the transformed Castle of Magical Dreams.
- "Celebration in the Air" is from the 5th Anniversary and the debut of the "Flights of Fantasy" parade.
- If you are a fan of Disney Parks music, this compilation is a rare opportunity to own these specific regional tracks on physical media.
The Rhythm of the Resort
- The music of this vinyl tells the broader story of Hong Kong Disneyland's evolution.
- Unlike the symphonic or orchestral scores often associated with the American parks, Hong Kong Disneyland's musical identity has been forged through high-energy pop anthems.
- Each major anniversary has been defined by a theme song strategy similar to the Olympics or World Cup, where a specific pop track dominates the marketing, parades, and nighttime spectaculars for the entire year.
- These songs often feature a mix of English, Cantonese, and Mandarin lyrics
- The shift from the sentimental "Love the Memory" to the high-tempo "The Most Magical Party of All" frames the anniversary as an explosive, high-energy festival.
