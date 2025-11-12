Disney Legend Lea Salonga Returns to Hong Kong Disneyland 20 Years After Grand Opening
The iconic voice of Princess Jasmine and Mulan will take center stage at the Castle of Magical Dreams for a special anniversary concert.
In a full-circle moment, award-winning Disney Legend Lea Salonga is set to return to Hong Kong Disneyland for a spectacular one-night-only performance!
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Legend Lea Salonga, who performed at the resort's grand opening two decades ago, will star in Disney Legend Live in Concert Presents Lea Salonga as part of Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th Anniversary celebration, "The Most Magical Party of All."
- The enchanting event will take place on January 10, 2026 in front of the stunning Castle of Magical Dreams, promising guests a musical journey with one of the most celebrated voices in Disney history.
- Lea Salonga returns to the resort 20 years after her unforgettable performance at its grand opening ceremony in 2005.
- Guests can expect to hear classics that define her career, including her iconic Disney hits like "A Whole New World" (from Aladdin) and "Reflection" (from Mulan), among other cherished songs.
- The concert will be held in the spectacular setting of the Castle of Magical Dreams, creating an immersive and breathtaking atmosphere.
- Guests are required to have a valid park reservation for their visit. Please refer to the Park Calendar for opening hours and show times.
Hong Kong DIsneyland 20th Anniversary
- The park, which officially opened on September 12, 2005, is celebrating two decades of magic with an event titled "The Most Magical Party of All."
- This celebration, which runs from June 2025 to May 2026, includes a huge lineup of new entertainment and offerings for guests:
- "Friendtastic! Parade": The largest daytime parade in the park's history, featuring 11 new floats and over 100 performers. The parade includes floats for Zootopia, Encanto, Big Hero 6, Up, and, of course, Mickey and friends.
- "Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!": A new, high-energy, concert-style stage show performed in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams.
- "Momentous: Party in the Night Sky": An upgraded version of the park's stunning nighttime spectacular. This special 20th-anniversary edition includes a new pre-show, spectacular drone choreography, and, for the first time, projections that extend all the way down Main Street, U.S.A.
- This all comes on the heels of the resort's recent grand opening of the World of Frozen in late 2023, the first and largest Frozen-themed land at any Disney park
Beyond the Magic: Celebrating Lea Salonga’s Legacy
- Lea Salonga is a global icon whose career spans film, stage, and music, cementing her status as a true Disney Legend and a global powerhouse.
- Salonga holds the unique distinction of being the first and only actress to provide the singing voice for two official Disney Princesses: Jasmine in Aladdin (1992) and Fa Mulan in Mulan (1998) and its sequel Mulan II (2004).
- Her groundbreaking work extends far beyond Disney. She originated the role of Kim in the musical Miss Saigon in London's West End and on Broadway, for which she won the Olivier Award and the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She was the first Asian woman to win a Tony Award.
- Her illustrious career also includes playing Éponine and Fantine in Les Misérables, as well as starring in the Broadway revival of Flower Drum Song.
- She was officially inducted as a Disney Legend in 2011, recognizing her extraordinary contribution to The Walt Disney Company. Her work has inspired millions and opened doors for countless performers in musical theater and film.
- This concert is a monumental occasion, bringing together two decades of Hong Kong Disneyland's history with the timeless voice that has defined a generation of Disney magic.
