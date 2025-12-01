Hong Kong Disneyland Responds to Tai Po Fire With HK$10 Million in Aid and Community Support

Disney expresses sympathy, thanks first responders, and commits cash and in-kind support to families affected by the Tai Po fire.

In the wake of the tragic apartment fire in Tai Po, Disney is stepping forward with compassion, resources, and long-term support.









What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland has issued a heartfelt message on Instagram addressing the devastating fire that struck the Tai Po community, leaving families displaced and in urgent need of care. Alongside its message of sympathy, the resort announced a significant relief commitment of more than HK$10 million in cash and in-kind donations to support recovery efforts, particularly for children and families grappling with the aftermath.

In its official statement, Hong Kong Disneyland offered “deepest sympathy to the families and communities affected,” recognizing both the widespread impact of the tragedy and the resilience of those navigating this difficult time. The resort also extended profound gratitude to firefighters, paramedics, and community organizations whose rapid response saved lives and continues to provide essential support.

Working alongside local agencies and nonprofit partners, Disney’s relief effort includes: Immediate financial assistance Temporary accommodation for displaced families Emotional and psychological care, with a focus on children Ongoing community support throughout the recovery This combined cash and in-kind support, totaling more than HK$10 million, aims to address both urgent and long-term needs as the community rebuilds.

The entire official statement reads: “Amid the devastation caused by the fires in Tai Po, Disney offers its deepest sympathy to the families and communities affected. We extend our sincere and profound thanks to the firefighters, paramedics, and community organizations that saved lives and continue to provide critical support. Working closely with local agencies and nonprofit organizations, Disney is committing more than HK$10 million in cash and in-kind donations to provide immediate assistance and ongoing support, including temporary accommodation, emotional and psychological care for those affected by the Tai Po fires, especially for children and families. Rooted in Hong Kong for 20 years, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort remains committed to supporting our surrounding community during this recovery journey.”



Josh D’Amaro also shared on instagram that “Disney stands with the Hong Kong community, offering deepest sympathy to those affected by the Tai Po fires. We are working with several local non-profit organizations to help deliver emergency relief, temporary housing, and recovery programs for families and children in need.”

