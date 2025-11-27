Hong Kong Disneyland Cancels Fireworks in Wake of Nearby Fires
They're also paying respect by turning their website's home page black and white.
The city of Hong Kong suffered a horrible tragedy as several buildings in the city caught fire. The nearby Hong Kong Disneyland is reacting by canceling their fireworks show and making a subtle change to their website.
What's Happening:
- Over the last two days, firefighters have been battling a major fire that engulfed seven apartment blocks in Hong Kong's Tai Po district. According to the BBC, 75 people have been killed and 76 others injured. At least another 270 people are still missing and 11 firefighters have also been injured.
- With Hong Kong Disneyland being located very nearby, they have made the decision to cancel their fireworks spectacular, Momentous: Party in the Night Sky, on November 27th out of respect.
- It's likely, but not confirmed, that the show will continue to be cancelled as firefighters continue to battle the fire.
- Guests who entered the park on November 27th with a valid ticket may use the original ticket for revisit on another day within 6 months from the day of entry.
- As an additional form of respect, the Hong Kong Disneyland website's homepage has been given a black and white overlay.
- Below, check out our video of Momentous: Party in the Night Sky, a new show that debuted for Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th anniversary.
More Hong Kong Disneyland News:
- Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland can jump into some amazing limited-time offerings inspired by Zootopia 2.
- A roaming Olaf robot is coming to the World of Frozen lands at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris (specifically, the soon-to-be-named Disney Adventure World) early next year.
- In a full-circle moment, award-winning Disney Legend Lea Salonga is set to return to Hong Kong Disneyland for a spectacular one-night-only performance!
- A trio of festive bites are available at Hong Kong Disneyland for the holiday season.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com