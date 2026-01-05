The Big Donut Comes to Hong Kong Disneyland with Zootopia-Themed Pop-Up Shop
This new shopping experience debuted alongside "Zootopia 2" – but is still going strong on Main Street, U.S.A!
We're all "Better Zoogether" with donuts on the menu – and that's especially true at Hong Kong Disneyland, where a new pop-up Zootopia/donut-themed shop has opened.
What's Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland has shared the news of a "wild new donut pop-up" that has just rolled onto the park.
- This shop, which appears to be located on the right side of Main Street, U.S.A. features a number of Zootopia-themed and donut-shaped items.
- You can get donut-shaped mini plush of some of your favorite Zootopia characters, like Nick Wilde, as well as donut scrunchies, socks, hair accesories, and more!
- What donut-themed shop would be complete without actual donuts – which are showcased in the video shared by the park.
- Said video sees Joey Yung (the Cantonese voice of Judy Hopps) picking out some of her favorite items in the store.
More Zootopia 2 Fun at Hong Kong Disneyland:
- In celebration of Zootopia 2, Nick and Judy are now meeting guests in their outfits from the film in Adventureland.
- Guests should also keep their eyes peeled for posters around the land, and, if they are lucky, they may even spot Gary De’Snake.
- A lineup of merchandise and snacks will also be available, including recording carrot keychains, shoulder plushes, themed apparel and accessories, Zootopia Donuts, Judy’s Waffle, Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cakes, and Bunnyburrow Blueberry Pie.
