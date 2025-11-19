Disney On Ice Gets a Jump on Black Friday Sales with Ticket Discounts

Save up to 35% on event tickets with coupon code.

The biggest ticket sale of the year for Disney on Ice has officially launched, offering customers a massive discount of up to 35% off the ticket face value for a wide variety of events.

What’s Happening:

Disney on Ice is offering up to 35% off tickets in their biggest sale of the year.

To access this major discount, users must apply the unique offer code CYB35X before selecting seats for a performance.

The level of savings will vary based on the specific event and the chosen seat location, and the offer may not be available on all tickets.

The offer is valid on up to eight tickets per individual order.

A limit of one offer code may be used per transaction, meaning it cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions.

The code must be redeemed online and applied at the time the tickets are purchased.

The ticket price displayed includes all charges and fees upfront and customers may have access to options like Klarna or PayPal, depending on the venue, allowing the total cost of tickets to be spread out over a series of payments.

The discount is applied to the market price at the time of purchase and is calculated against the ticket’s face value before any additional charges and fees are factored in.

All tickets are subject to availability.

The sale is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. local time on December 7, 2025, or the day prior to the performance opening night, whichever date is earliest. Other restrictions, exclusions, and additional tax charges may also be applicable.

To purchase tickets, visit the Disney on Ice website.

Jump In! With Disney On Ice: What’s New on the Tour

Many of the events available during this major ticket sale include Feld Entertainment’s beloved touring ice shows, Disney On Ice. For the 2025-2026 season, one of the newest and most talked-about productions is Disney On Ice presents Jump In!

This spectacular features over 50 Disney characters and marks the on-ice debut of characters and stories from recent major motion pictures.

For the first time on ice, audiences can see characters from Disney's Moana 2 and Pixar's Inside Out 2, including the new emotion, Anxiety, alongside the core five emotions.

The show takes audiences on a journey through beloved Disney animated films, featuring segments from Encanto (with the Madrigal family), Frozen, Toy Story, and Zootopia.

Performances running between November 1 and January 3 include Olaf's Festive Preshow, where the snowman explores different holiday traditions, which is included with the show ticket.

Families can purchase an exclusive, add-on Character Experience ticket for an immersive preshow event, often featuring a meet-and-greet with Moana and Mickey Mouse.

Other productions include: Frozen & Encanto (A show dedicated exclusively to the stories of these two fan-favorite films). Mickey’s Search Party (A treasure hunt adventure with high-flying acrobatics and tales from Coco, Moana, and more). Road Trip Adventures (A high-energy adventure show with stops at Toy Story 4's carnival and a journey to the Pride Lands from The Lion King). Let’s Dance! (A remix of classic Disney tunes into colorful worlds, featuring The Little Mermaid, Moana, Frozen 2, and Wish)



