New Disney On Ice Show to Feature Anxiety from "Inside Out 2" and Character from "Moana 2"
The new tour kicks off on August 29th in Orlando, Florida.
Disney has announced a new Disney On Ice show, set to bring fans into the worlds of Inside Out 2, Moana 2 and more.
What’s Happening:
- Disney On Ice has announced that they are gearing up to launch a brand new show, set to feature exclusive characters from Moana 2 and Inside Out 2.
- The new adventure begins with Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, as a tap on the Magical Mouse Pad kick starts a journey featuring over 50 different Disney characters.
- In addition to exclusive sequences inspired by Moana 2 and Anxiety from Inside Out 2, fans will also help Stitch fix a glitch, head out on a stroll through Zootopia, dance around the world of Frozen, enjoy playtime in the Toy Story universe, and go on a musical adventure with the Madrigal family from Encanto.
- The Disney Princesses will also be heavily present in the new show including Ariel, Jasmine, Rapunzel, and Tiana.
- The new show will continue Disney On Ice’s trend of magical and unforgettable visuals, stunts, and choreography.
- Show Highlights include:
- Over 50 different Disney characters.
- The debut of Inside Out 2’s Anxiety and multiple characters from Moana 2.
- Performances of fan-favorite Disney songs like Frozen’s “Let It Go," Zootopia’s “Try Everything," Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno," Moana 2’s “Get Lost," and more.
- World-Class figure skating.
- Aerial acrobatics.
- Interactive Elements.
- Disney On Ice also shared a teaser for the new show on X.
- This new show officially kicks off this August in Orlando, Florida before traveling around the United States.
- Tickets for the first handful of stops go on sale May 13th.
- For more information on the upcoming Disney On Ice spectacular, visit here.
