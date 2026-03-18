Disney+ Perks: Enter for a Chance to Win a Trip to the Premiere of "The Mandalorian & Grogu"

"The Mandalorian & Grogu" hits theaters on May 22nd!

Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to win a trip to the premiere of the highly anticipated theatrical debut of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

What’s Happening:

Have you ever wanted to attend a real Hollywood premiere?

Well now Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to experience an all expense paid trip to attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Entering is free with your Disney+ subscription, which will award one person (and a guest) a 3 day/2 night trip to either Los Angeles, CA or New York, NY in early May 2026.

The premiere’s location will be in one of those two cities, with the trip including hotel, airfare, roundtrip transport to the hotel, and $100 cash or cash equivalent.

With a value of $2,960.00, you won’t wanna miss out on this amazing opportunity to be a part of Star Wars history.

You can enter at the official Disney+ Perks website now through April 16th at 8:59 AM PT. A winner will be chosen shortly thereafter.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to pick up where the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian left off.

The Empire has been defeated, but scattered Imperial warlords still pose a threat across the galaxy.

As the emerging New Republic works to safeguard what the Rebellion achieved, it turns to Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu, for help.

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