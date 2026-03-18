Disney+ Perks: Enter for a Chance to Win a Trip to the Premiere of "The Mandalorian & Grogu"
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" hits theaters on May 22nd!
Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to win a trip to the premiere of the highly anticipated theatrical debut of The Mandalorian & Grogu.
What’s Happening:
- Have you ever wanted to attend a real Hollywood premiere?
- Well now Disney+ Perks is offering subscribers the chance to experience an all expense paid trip to attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.
- Entering is free with your Disney+ subscription, which will award one person (and a guest) a 3 day/2 night trip to either Los Angeles, CA or New York, NY in early May 2026.
- The premiere’s location will be in one of those two cities, with the trip including hotel, airfare, roundtrip transport to the hotel, and $100 cash or cash equivalent.
- With a value of $2,960.00, you won’t wanna miss out on this amazing opportunity to be a part of Star Wars history.
- You can enter at the official Disney+ Perks website now through April 16th at 8:59 AM PT. A winner will be chosen shortly thereafter.
- Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to pick up where the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian left off.
- The Empire has been defeated, but scattered Imperial warlords still pose a threat across the galaxy.
- As the emerging New Republic works to safeguard what the Rebellion achieved, it turns to Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu, for help.
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