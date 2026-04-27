Disney+ Subscribers Can Score a Free DashPass Trial with New Disney+ Perk

Limited-time offer delivers $0 delivery fees and reduced service costs for eligible users

Special delivery! Disney+ subscribers are getting a little extra help with dinner plans, and it comes with fewer fees attached.

What’s Happening:

In a new limited-time perk, Disney+ has teamed up with DoorDash to offer eligible users a complimentary trial of DashPass, the delivery platform’s subscription service.

The offer gives new DashPass members access to $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on qualifying restaurant, grocery, and retail orders, adding a practical, everyday benefit to Disney+’s growing perks lineup.

The promotion is available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers who have access to the platform’s perks program and have not subscribed to DashPass for at least three months.

Once redeemed, users can take advantage of the free trial, with benefits applying to eligible orders that meet minimum subtotal requirements. As with most delivery services, taxes, tips, and certain fees may still apply.

To activate the offer, subscribers simply need to head to their Disney+ Perks page and follow the redemption instructions to sign up for DashPass. The deal is available to residents in the United States and Puerto Rico and must be redeemed by August 28, 2026.

After the free trial ends, DashPass will automatically renew at the current subscription rate of $9.99 per month or $96 annually, unless canceled. Users can manage or cancel their membership directly through their DoorDash account at any time.

By partnering with a major delivery service like DoorDash, Disney+ is leaning into lifestyle-focused benefits that extend its reach into everyday routines.

For subscribers, it’s a simple but useful bonus, whether it’s ordering takeout during a movie night or stocking up on groceries before a binge session.

More Disney+ Perks:

Disney+ Perks is a benefits program that offers subscribers exclusive deals, discounts, and limited-time promotions.

The program is available to eligible subscribers with an active Disney+ membership.

Offers can include partner promotions, early access opportunities, and special experiences tied to Disney brands.

Perks are typically accessed through a dedicated section within the Disney+ platform or account page.

Availability and specific offers may vary by region and promotional period.

Some deals, such as trials or discounts, may require redemption through third-party partners and are subject to additional terms and conditions.

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