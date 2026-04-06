Disney+ Expands Esports Streaming With New Global KeSPA Partnership

The platform will livestream major competitions including Esports Championships Asia 2026 and the LoL KeSPA Cup.

The future of esports streaming is always evolving, and now it’s leveling up in a big way on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Following the success of last year’s League of Legends KeSPA Cup livestream, Disney+ is doubling down on esports.

The platform has announced an expanded collaboration with the Korea Esports Association (KeSPA), bringing a slate of major competitive gaming events to global audiences through live streaming.

This move signals a significant step in Disney+’s push into live programming, positioning esports alongside traditional sports and entertainment offerings.

The expanded partnership will include global livestream coverage of several high-profile competitions throughout the year, including the Esports Champions Asia Jinju 2026, the 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup, and special programming tied to the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Among the highlights will be the Korea national team’s send-off ceremony and a series of League of Legends exhibition matches, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for one of the biggest international sporting events.

The collaboration officially begins April 24-26 with the Esports Championships Asia 2026, held in Jinju, South Korea. Teams representing countries including South Korea, China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Mongolia will compete across multiple titles.

Fans tuning in on Disney+ can catch live matches in popular fighting and sports games such as Street Fighter 6, The King of Fighters XV, Tekken 8, and the eFootball franchise.

In addition, Disney+ will serve as an official streaming partner for competitions in PUBG Mobile and Eternal Return, offering full tournament coverage for those titles.

Beyond the competition itself, the Esports Championships Asia event plays a critical role in preparing national teams for the upcoming Asian Games. It acts as both a proving ground and a showcase of talent, allowing teams to refine strategies and evaluate performance on an international stage.

Disney+ will further support this journey by exclusively streaming the national team send-off ceremony and evaluation matches later this year, giving fans a front-row seat to the road to the Games.

To elevate the viewing experience, ESPN will be integrated into the livestream presentation, adding a polished, broadcast-style layer to the coverage. This blend of esports and traditional sports production reflects Disney’s broader strategy of treating competitive gaming with the same level of prestige as established athletic events.

This expanded esports push highlights Disney+’s growing ambition to become a hub for live content. From sports to cultural events, the platform is steadily building a lineup that extends beyond on-demand streaming.

For esports fans, it means easier global access to major competitions. For Disney+, it’s a chance to tap into one of the fastest-growing entertainment sectors in the world.

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