Disney+ Increases International Appeal with French Broadcasting Deal
Hundreds of hours of TV are being added to Disney+.
The world of streaming is a global business. As the domestic streaming market becomes saturated, one of the best ways for a streaming platform to grow is through international subscriptions, and the best way to get those international subscriptions is through content specifically geared toward those audiences. Disney+ has made a new deal that is likely to go a long way to making the platform much bigger in France.
What's Happening:
- According to The Wrap, Disney+ has entered into an agreement with France's M6 that will bring four of the broadcaster's most popular series to the platform.
- Scènes de ménages and En Famille will debut on Disney+ on September 25.
- Mariés au premier regard and The Power: Qui a le pouvoir ? are set to debut in early 2027.
- Three of the four series have been on the air for 10 seasons or more, so the deal represents several hundred new episodes of TV being added to the platform.
- The deal is expected to strengthen Disney+'s offering in France, while also allowing M6 to reach a broader audience.
- The M6 content will be available ad-free, even for Disney+ subscribers who pay for the ad-supported option.
More Disney+ News:
- Rick Riordan's The Kane Chronicles has been optioned for a live-action Disney+ series.
- The previously announced Aquamarine follow-up series is bringing back some of the original cast.
- Blockbuster hit Toy Story 5 will be coming to Disney+ in September.