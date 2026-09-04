Disney+ Increases International Appeal with French Broadcasting Deal

Hundreds of hours of TV are being added to Disney+.
by |
Tags: ,

The world of streaming is a global business. As the domestic streaming market becomes saturated, one of the best ways for a streaming platform to grow is through international subscriptions, and the best way to get those international subscriptions is through content specifically geared toward those audiences. Disney+ has made a new deal that is likely to go a long way to making the platform much bigger in France.

What's Happening:

  • According to The Wrap, Disney+ has entered into an agreement with France's M6 that will bring four of the broadcaster's most popular series to the platform.
  • Scènes de ménages and En Famille will debut on Disney+ on September 25.
  • Mariés au premier regard and The Power: Qui a le pouvoir ? are set to debut in early 2027.
  • Three of the four series have been on the air for 10 seasons or more, so the deal represents several hundred new episodes of TV being added to the platform.
  • The deal is expected to strengthen Disney+'s offering in France, while also allowing M6 to reach a broader audience.
  • The M6 content will be available ad-free, even for Disney+ subscribers who pay for the ad-supported option.

More Disney+ News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey