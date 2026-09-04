Disney+ Increases International Appeal with French Broadcasting Deal

Hundreds of hours of TV are being added to Disney+.

The world of streaming is a global business. As the domestic streaming market becomes saturated, one of the best ways for a streaming platform to grow is through international subscriptions, and the best way to get those international subscriptions is through content specifically geared toward those audiences. Disney+ has made a new deal that is likely to go a long way to making the platform much bigger in France.

What's Happening:

According to The Wrap, Disney+ has entered into an agreement with France's M6 that will bring four of the broadcaster's most popular series to the platform.

Scènes de ménages and En Famille will debut on Disney+ on September 25.

Mariés au premier regard and The Power: Qui a le pouvoir ? are set to debut in early 2027.

Three of the four series have been on the air for 10 seasons or more, so the deal represents several hundred new episodes of TV being added to the platform.

The deal is expected to strengthen Disney+'s offering in France, while also allowing M6 to reach a broader audience.

The M6 content will be available ad-free, even for Disney+ subscribers who pay for the ad-supported option.

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