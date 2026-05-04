Disney+ Perks Ultimate LEGO Star Wars Giveaway for May the 4th

Fans can enter daily for a chance to win a massive collection of 15 LEGO Star Wars building sets.

This May the 4th Disney+ is bringing more than just celebrating Star Wars this year, it’s bringing one of the biggest LEGO Star Wars giveaways yet.

What’s Happening:

To mark the annual Star Wars Day festivities, Disney+ is launching an exciting new sweepstakes that invites fans to build their own galaxy brick by brick.

The Disney+ Perks: May the 4th: The Ultimate LEGO Star Wars Giveaway is now live, offering entrants the chance to win an impressive collection of LEGO sets inspired by the beloved Star Wars universe.

Running from May 4 through May 14, 2026, the sweepstakes is open to eligible U.S. residents aged 18 and older. Participants can enter once per day during the promotional period, either by logging into their Disney+ account through the official perks website or by submitting a free mail-in entry.

The winners of this sweepstakes will receive a massive prize pack that is sure to excite collectors! Five winners will each receive a bundle of 15 LEGO Star Wars building sets, including eight of the new SMART Play sets and seven additional themed builds. Among the highlights are iconic ships and locations like Luke’s Red Five X-Wing, the Millennium Falcon, Mos Eisley Cantina, and even detailed character busts of Yoda and Darth Vader.

Each prize pack carries an approximate retail value of over $1,200, making it one of the most substantial Star Wars-themed giveaways tied to the May the 4th celebration. Winners will be selected through a random drawing on May 22, with notifications sent out shortly after.

The collaboration brings together major players including The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm, highlighting the continued popularity and cross-generational appeal of Star Wars merchandise.

As part of Disney+ Perks, the giveaway is designed to reward fans while celebrating one of the franchise’s most beloved unofficial holidays. With daily entry opportunities and a prize lineup packed with fan-favorite builds, it’s a chance for Star Wars enthusiasts to expand their collections in a major way.

For those looking to join in, the message is clear: the Force and a whole lot of LEGO could be with you this May.

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