Everything Coming to Disney+ in September 2026

If you're a fan of podcasts, then you're in luck – as many of September's new additions to Disney+ come in the form of new podcast episodes. But that's not all – as the new season of Dancing with the Stars kicks off, two specials pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of 9/11, and The Mandalorian and Grogu makes its Disney+ debut. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in September.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! – September 25

Spidey and the Avengers' Halloween plans are turned upside down by the mysterious Hallows' Eve, who plays magical tricks on trick or treaters and plans to ruin Halloween forever.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian – September 2

A comedic retelling of all three seasons of the landmark live-action series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the special revisits stories from the series in new and unexpected ways, appealing to both families and young audiences alike.

iHeartRadio Music Festival

Now in its sixteenth year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features today's biggest names - across genres and formats. Hosted at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas each September, the Festival features two nights of non-stop chart-topping hits, musical World Premieres, and never-before-seen collaborations from the world's most iconic and hottest artists. Home to artists from McCartney to Mary J. Blige, Drake to Deadmau5 and Timberlake to Taylor, the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage is the biggest multi-genre music event anywhere.

September 18 – Livestream Day 1

September 19 – Livestream Day 2

9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan – ABC News Live Special at 8pm ET

A one-hour ABC News multiplatform live special on Friday, Sept. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, ABC Owned Television Stations livestreams and ABC News Live. World News Tonight anchor David Muir, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and anchor Diane Sawyer will lead the broadcast live from New York City.

9/11: United We Stand — 25 Years Later – September 2

A primetime special on Tuesday, Sept. 1 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), led by Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, exploring how sports, music, Broadway, the media and comedy helped a grieving nation begin to heal and rediscover joy in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

TV Shows

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast – September 2

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of this summer’s theatrical release, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC)

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

September 15 – Night One – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

September 16 – Night Two – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

September 22 – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

September 29 – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

Project Runway (Season 22)

Hosted by Heidi Klum, Project Runway makes a fashionable return with its biggest season ever. For the first time, 22 designers from different backgrounds, the most in Project Runway history, will compete for a chance to take their careers to the next level. Heidi Klum, Law Roach and Nina Garcia return as judges, with Christian Siriano returning as mentor.

September 3 – New Episode @ 10pm PT

September 10 – Finale Episode @ 10pm PT

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – September 1

Join Ariel and her friends as they adventure through the ocean, help their fellow sea creatures, and discover a magical new undersea world.

New Library Additions

Tuesday, September 1:

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Season 1) – Finale Episode

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Wednesday, September 2:

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Disney+ Premiere

The One Shot (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

Thursday, September 3:

Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 3)

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Paranormal State (Seasons 1 and 2)

Friday, September 4:

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Saturday, September 5:

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Locker Diaries: Camp Rock: Shorts – Premiere

Monday, September 7:

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

Tuesday, September 8:

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Wednesday, September 9:

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – New Episodes

Thursday, September 10:

Crime in Progress (Season 1)

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – Premiere

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

MonsterQuest (Seasons 3 and 4)

Friday, September 11:

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Saturday, September 12:

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Sunday, September 13:

Kraven the Hunter

Monday, September 14:

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

Tuesday, September 15:

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Wednesday, September 16:

City of Blood (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Minimum Security (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]

Unexpected Loves (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, September 17:

Booked: First Day In (Season 4)

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Friday, September 18:

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Magicampers: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, September 19:

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 1

Sunday, September 20:

KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 2

Monday, September 21:

CoComelon: The Melon Patch (Season 1) – Episodes 1-10

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

Tuesday, September 22:

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Wednesday, September 23:

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

Thursday, September 24:

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Paranormal State (Seasons 4 and 6)

Pawn Stars (Season 24)

Friday, September 25:

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Saturday, September 26:

Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against Time – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Sunday, September 27:

The Simpsons (Season 37)

Monday, September 28:

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Tuesday, September 29:

Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Project Runway All-Stars (Seasons 1-3)

SuperKitties: Howl-O-Ween Charm (Season 3) – Special Episode

Wednesday, September 30:

The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode