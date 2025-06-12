A Disney Channel-Star-Studded Debut Kicks Off Disney+ Throwback Experience in L.A.
To kick off the Disney+ Throwback Experience in Los Angeles, a number of Disney Channel stars arrived on scene to help bring us back to the 90s and 00s.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney+ Throwback experience, part of a special campaign that will last all summer long celebrating the films and series that defined a generation in the 90s and 2000s, has arrived in LA.
- Guests can experience the new offering for free, with a ticketed time slot today through June 15th at Rock Etiquette (located at 7550 Melrose Blvd.). You can get tickets at the official site, here.
- To kick off the fun, a number of stars from Disney Channel favorites were on scene, including:
- Lucas Grabeel (High School Musical)
- Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (Camp Rock, Hannah Montana)
- Bart Johnson (High School Musical)
- Christina Vidal (Freaky Friday)
- Dan Povenmire, David Errigo Jr., & Vincent Martella (Phineas and Ferb)
- Jake Thomas (Lizzie McGuire)
- Josh Sussman (Wizards of Waverly Place)
- Jason Dolley & Mia Talerico (Good Luck Charlie)
- Dior Goodjohn & Leah Sava Jeffries (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
- Mekonnen Knife (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires)
- Alisa Reyes & Paula Jai Parker (The Proud Family)
- Rob Paulsen (A Goofy Movie)
- Steven Anthony Lawrence (Even Stevens)
- They, and those who visit the experience, will be able to step into recreated spaces from some of the beloved films and shows, including:
- The Cheetah Girls’ recording studio
- Hannah Montana’s closet
- Topanga’s Denim Co. inspired by Boy Meets World
- The Tipton Hotel bellhop desk from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
- Pink Slip Garage from Freaky Friday
- Luke’s Diner from Gilmore Girls
- Mia’s makeover mirror from The Princess Diaries
- Peyton’s Room from One Tree Hill
- The Golden Girls closet
- You can also see more of the Disney+ Throwback Experience in our coverage from our visit, here. All of the movies and TV shows represented in the experience are available on Hulu and/or Disney+.
Some Thoughts:
- The Disney+ Throwback experience has some odd choices in there, given the time frame we’re trying to emulate vs. the target demo for the experience.
- These kinds of (forgive the bluntness) glorified photo spots appeal to a certain younger age, that is fast coming out of these kinds of nostalgia-based stunts. While some of the titles represented, like Lizzie McGuire or The Cheetah Girls or The Suite Life of Zach & Cody do fall in line, others skirt the edge. Freaky Friday, originally released in that time frame in 2003, definitely skewed older than the target audience of Phineas & Ferb or Hannah Montana. However, I understand pushing it here, considering the sequel, Freakier Friday, is fast on approach.
- One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls are definitely not Disney Channel series, but they are on Hulu and have had previous pop-up experiences in the past.
- The real outlier, for me, is by far The Golden Girls. Yes, an absolutely iconic television series, but the seventh and final season of which concluded in 1992. Yes, TECHNICALLY that puts it in the ‘90s, by definition with the likes of Boy Meets World, but was long over by the time any young person watching the other offerings had control of the remote.
- I’m aware that reruns exist, and with the prevalence of streaming (the series is on Hulu) can easily be called upon whenever, but I’ve never heard of nostalgic pining by anyone under 35 for The Golden Girls.
