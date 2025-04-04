"Primos" Takes Center Stage as Disney Channel Kicks Off Latest "Disney Road Trip"
Disney Channel is taking viewers on the latest adventure of their multi-part short form series, Disney Road Trip, and this time we’re going with our friends from Primos.
What’s Happening:
- We have now officially begun the latest adventure on Disney Road Trip, and this time we’re joining the cast of Primos as we embark on a trip to a concert.
- What concert? Well, Lita has surprised Tater with concert tickets to their favorite singer, Sailor Twift!
- But it’s not entirely fun and games just yet, as a number of her Primos are coming along for the ride as well, and even worse, they just hit some of that famous Los Angeles traffic.
- As though it looks like this car ride is as insufferable as possible, it gets worse when the only snack available is a warm tuna sandwich!
- Check out the first chapter of this Disney Road Trip below.
- Disney Road Trip is a short-form interstitial series that features one-minute shorts that are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity on their own, but are designed so that each installment can be stitched together later on to tell one full story.
- Just recently, we followed a five-part adventure that saw the ensemble from Kiff take a field trip to historic Chairsburg, and before that we saw some of the favorites from the cancelled series, Hailey’s On It!, embark on their own adventure. Future editions are set to include the new series StuGo, as well as other favorites like Hamster & Gretel, Phineas & Ferb, The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, and Big City Greens.
- Primos is inspired and created by Emmy Award-nominated Natasha Kline’s (Big City Greens) childhood experience in Southern California growing up in a large, multicultural and blended Mexican American family. It follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with ambitious summer dreams. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when her family invites all 12 of her cousins to stay with them, leading to a summer of surprises and unforgettable adventures.
