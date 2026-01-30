"Togo" Returns: Tubi Adding Removed Disney+ Film and More this February
Watch the untold true story once again!
A new month means new movies and TV shows heading to streaming, and Tubi has several Disney projects fans will be able to enjoy including a Disney film not found anywhere else.
What’s Happening:
- Fox-owned free streaming service Tubi is gearing up to drop a fresh lot of content this February, and Disney fans will be extra surprised by one of the new additions.
- Back in 2019 just after the launch of Disney+, Disney released their live-action film Togo, which sat on the platform until 2024 during a content purge by the streamer.
- It stars Willem Dafoe as Leonhard Seppala, a Norwegian musher in Alaska.
- The film tells the true story behind the 1925 serum run to Nome, focusing on Seppala’s lead sled dog, Togo.
- While Balto became more famous, Togo actually ran the longest and most dangerous part of the journey across brutal Arctic conditions to deliver life-saving diphtheria medicine.
- With a high 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 7.9/10 on IMDB, Togo seemed like a strange cut for the streamer.
- And to make matters worse, Togo wasn’t made available widely before its cut.
- There are DVD copies available online, but the film is currently unavailable on major digital platforms for purchase.
- Its addition to Tubi will give fans of the film a chance to enjoy it again without having to purchase a copy third-party.
- While it won’t end the fear of lost media in the age of streaming, it is great to see the film widely available for audiences once again.
- In addition to Togo, here’s a list of Disney-owned media heading to Tubi this February.
- Marvel’s Runaways
- Die Hard
- Live Free or Die Hard
- The Fly
- Anaconda
- When a Stranger Calls
- The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Secondhand Lions
- The Proposal (2009)
- While You Were Sleeping
- West Side Story (2021)
- Lincoln Lawyer
- Kiss the Girls
- The Abyss
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Real Steel
- The Missing (2003)
- Treasure of the Sierra Madre
- Woman Walks Ahead
- Invincible
- Flight
- Selma
- Dreamgirls
- Cadillac Records
- Country Strong
- Being the Ricardos
- Radio
- Tubi is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles, Roku, phones and tablets, and online.
