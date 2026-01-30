"Togo" Returns: Tubi Adding Removed Disney+ Film and More this February

A new month means new movies and TV shows heading to streaming, and Tubi has several Disney projects fans will be able to enjoy including a Disney film not found anywhere else.

What’s Happening:

Fox-owned free streaming service Tubi is gearing up to drop a fresh lot of content this February, and Disney fans will be extra surprised by one of the new additions.

Back in 2019 just after the launch of Disney+, Disney released their live-action film Togo, which sat on the platform until 2024 during a content purge by the streamer.

It stars Willem Dafoe as Leonhard Seppala, a Norwegian musher in Alaska.

The film tells the true story behind the 1925 serum run to Nome, focusing on Seppala’s lead sled dog, Togo.

While Balto became more famous, Togo actually ran the longest and most dangerous part of the journey across brutal Arctic conditions to deliver life-saving diphtheria medicine.

With a high 93% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 7.9/10 on IMDB, Togo seemed like a strange cut for the streamer.

And to make matters worse, Togo wasn’t made available widely before its cut.

There are DVD copies available online, but the film is currently unavailable on major digital platforms for purchase.

Its addition to Tubi will give fans of the film a chance to enjoy it again without having to purchase a copy third-party.

While it won’t end the fear of lost media in the age of streaming, it is great to see the film widely available for audiences once again.

In addition to Togo, here’s a list of Disney-owned media heading to Tubi this February. Marvel’s Runaways Die Hard Live Free or Die Hard The Fly Anaconda When a Stranger Calls The Hills Have Eyes (2006) Akeelah and the Bee Secondhand Lions The Proposal (2009) While You Were Sleeping West Side Story (2021) Lincoln Lawyer Kiss the Girls The Abyss A.I. Artificial Intelligence Real Steel The Missing (2003) Treasure of the Sierra Madre Woman Walks Ahead Invincible Flight Selma Dreamgirls Cadillac Records Country Strong Being the Ricardos Radio

Tubi is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles, Roku, phones and tablets, and online.

Read More Disney+:

Explosive Allegations: "IMPACT x Nightline" Goes Inside the Drama of the Beckham Family Feud