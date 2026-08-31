"R.J. Decker" Season 2 to Premiere with "Dancing with the Stars" Guest Appearances

Several Dancing with the Stars names are helping bring in the second season of R.J. Decker, guest starring on the crime series right after an episode of the dancing competition series.

What’s Happening:

This September, right after the 15th’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, ABC’s crime series R.J. Decker will premiere its second season!

And, believe it or not, some Dancing with the Stars shenanigans will be a part of the season’s first episode.

Announced in a trailer on Instagram, several big names from the hit dancing competition series will guest star on the Season 2 premiere.

This includes Jenna Johnson, Joey Graziadei, and Val Chmerkoviskiy.

Jenna Johnson is a professional dancer and choreographer on Dancing with the Stars.

Joey Graziadei, best known as a former lead of The Bachelor, competed on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, where he was partnered with Johnson and won the Mirrorball Trophy.

Val Chmerkovskiy is another longtime Dancing with the Stars professional and Mirrorball winner, as well as Johnson’s husband.

Check out the trailer below:

From 20th Television in early March, R.J. Decker follows R.J. Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who takes up a career as a private investigator in South Florida.

Season 2 is set to premiere on September 15th after Dancing with the Stars with streaming on Hulu.

Read More ABC: