TV Recap: Maia Kealoha Guest Stars in Electric Bloom’s “How We Handled an Unexpected Visitor”

Disney Channel’s Electric Bloom just dropped the last batch of Season 1 episodes on Disney+. In Episode 14, “How We Handled an Unexpected Visitor," Lilo & Stitch star Maia Kealoha plays Tulip’s precocious half-sister Kaia, whose return home from college sparks sibling rivalry, jealousy, and some hilariously messy antics. Between Kaia’s schemes, Jade’s patience being put to the test, and Posey dealing with her most embarrassing blunder yet, this episode proves that family, friendship, and even a sprinkle-filled kiddie pool can bring everyone back together.

Episode 14: “How We Handled an Unexpected Visitor" - Written by Lacey Dyer & Julia Layton

Electric Bloom’s latest story begins with Posey (Lumi Pollack), Jade (Carmen Sanchez), and Tulip (Ruby Marino) still lounging in the spa. Kicking off their latest livestream, they tease fans with a funny story about the first time Jade ever met Tulip’s sister, with a side story about one of Posey’s most embarrassing moments ever.

With Jade’s parents out of town, she stays at Tulip’s house for the week. “No boys allowed," Tulip warns, sending Dante (Van Brunelle) packing. Posey can’t sleep over either, needing to study for the Practice PSATs. That leaves Jade and Tulip to make a pillow fort of their own — until an unexpected third party arrives.

Tulip’s half-sister Kaia (Maia Kealoha) is back home from college. At only eight years old, she’s a genius who skipped ten grades, but she bristles when Jade tries to make casual conversation. Kaia’s not thrilled that Jade is already camped out in Tulip’s room and sulks at the sight of their freshly built pillow fort.

Determined to prove herself, Kaia sets up “Tentington," a fancy pink tent that only sleeps two. She pits Jade and Tulip against one another in a quiz show about who knows Tulip best, the winners getting to sleep in the tent. Jade wins handily, but when Tulip leaves the room, Kaia turns on her: she doesn’t want Jade there at all.

Jade warns Tulip about Kaia’s behavior, but Kaia puts on an act of sweetness in front of her sister — hugging Jade while secretly warning her not to “snitch" again. The games escalate. Kaia sabotages Jade’s sleeping bag by gluing the zipper shut and spikes the popcorn with ghost pepper seasoning.

Things boil over when Dante shows up at the door. He reveals he got a text — supposedly from Jade — saying she’s “bored with Tulip" and wants to be rescued. Tulip overhears Jade reading the text and assumes the worst, believing her best friend lied about trying to get along with Kaia. Hurt, Tulip decides to spend the night in Kaia’s tent.

Fed up, Jade vows revenge. She rigs a prank with a disco ball distraction, a trip wire, a honey sprayer, and a kiddie pool full of sprinkles. But when she has second thoughts and goes to dismantle it, Tulip walks in first — and falls right into the trap. Seeing her sister covered in honey and sprinkles, Kaia comes out of hiding and finally confesses the truth— she’s jealous. Kaia fears being replaced because she overhead Tulip refer to Jade as her “sister." Tulip reassures Kaia that nothing can replace family, but Jade is her best friend. The three reconcile by climbing into the sprinkle-filled kiddie pool together, Kaia apologizing and admitting Jade is “actually pretty cool."

Meanwhile, Posey’s week is dominated by Practice PSAT prep. Lucas (Nathaniel “Nate" Buescher) thinks she’s ignoring him because she has a new boyfriend. In reality, she’s just stressed about the test — and during the exam, she accidentally lets out a loud fart. Mortified, Posey turns to school gossip Janine (Audrey Grace Marshall) to see if anyone noticed. Janine’s rumor mill only adds confusion, and when Posey bumps into Lucas, she mistakes his concern for gossip about the incident. Climbing on a table, she dramatically confesses to farting in front of the entire school. The students laugh until Lucas stands on a table himself, drawing attention away from Posey and proving he’s still firmly in her corner.

By week’s end, Kaia invites Jade and Tulip to build a pillow fort with her. Jade graciously steps aside to let the sisters bond. Kaia hugs her in gratitude, and the tension finally melts. The sisters finally have their time together, interrupted when Posey bursts in to tell Tulip her mortifying story.

Next Episode: “How We Defeated a Jingle Bell Bully"

The complete first season of Electric Bloom is now streaming on Disney+.