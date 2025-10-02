TV Recap: Electric Bloom Finds Their Holiday Spirit in Christmas Sing-Off Episode

Tulip’s childhood humiliation comes full circle in this festive holiday episode, complete with rivals, redemption, and an original song.

It’s the happiest season of all in Electric Bloom’s Christmas episode, which finds the trio hosting a festive Ask Us Anything. Reflecting back on their first Christmas as a band, they tell the story of why Tulip hated Christmas and how she learned to love it. Let’s recap the festive fun!

Episode 15: “How We Defeated a Jingle Bell Bully" - Written by Maggie Cannan & Emily Davila

Posey (Lumi Pollack) and Jade (Carmen Sanchez) assumed their quirky third would love Christmas, so they decorated Tulip’s locker to the extreme, complete with door-activated music, inflatable figures, and a confetti canon. Lucas (Nathaniel “Nate" Buescher) stumbled upon their decorating, finding Posey with what he thought was mistletoe, but she panicked, telling him it was arugula. When Tulip (Ruby Marino) got to her locker, she was unhappy with the surprise. “I hate Christmas," Tulip blurted out.

Tulip reveals the source of her holiday bitterness: a childhood humiliation. In a flashback to November 2018, eight-year-old Tulip (Ellie Rei Stinson) bravely sang “Deck the Halls" for her class, only to be mocked by a classmate named Michelley (Iyla Mithal), who gave her the nickname “Squeaks." Flustered, Tulip knocked over the classroom Christmas tree, decapitating a Santa decoration. Branded a laughingstock, she swore off the holiday.

Determined to change Tulip’s mind, Posey and Jade sign them up for Lacey’s Department Store’s annual Holiday Sing-Off. The winners get a three-minute shopping spree, and Tulip reluctantly agrees to join. At the store, Lucas and The Vince (Luke Busey) take seasonal jobs as gift-wrapping elves, while Dante (Van Brunelle) frets over finding the perfect Christmas gift for Jade.

Electric Bloom isn’t the only sing-off entrant. The Two Shellys (J’Adore Elizabeth and Trisha Macaden) are already preparing, and worse, Tulip’s nemesis, Michelley (Tara Macaden), is back, this time with her trio, Michelley and the Kellys. With three straight wins under her belt, Michelley is ready to defend her crown, taunting Tulip with her old nickname: “Squeaks."

At school, Posey and Jade practice carols with Tulip, only for Shelly LeBrock to point out that Michelley always sings “Joy to the World," and beating her requires something new. Michelley is Shelly LeBrock’s domineering cousin, one whom she wants to beat. Sympathizing with Tulip’s trauma, Shelly proposes that Electric Bloom and the Two Shellys team up to dethrone Michelley. Together, they workshop a bold “Jingle Bells" arrangement.

Dante settles on giving Jade a new journal for her poetry, passing it to Lucas to wrap. Jade shows up, strategizing for the shopping spree if they win the sing-off. Dante gives her the wrapped present, which she plans to open on Nochebuena. But after she leaves, Lucas realizes he still has the journal, thinking he accidentally passed Dante a wrapped book titled “How to Ghost Your Girl."

The next day at school, Michelley and the Kellys make an uninvited appearance, finding Electric Bloom rehearsing with the Two Shellys. She found out about the team-up on social media and came to recruit her cousin to perform with them. The Two Shellys agree, becoming Kellys so that the group can be Michelley and the Four Kellys. Worse, they’re stealing Electric Bloom’s rendition of “Jingle Bells," leaving them without a song.

At her lowest, Tulip wanders into Lacey’s and envisions her eight-year-old self. Young Tulip admits she wishes she had supportive friends back then — something the older Tulip now has. Inspired, Tulip decides to reclaim Christmas with Posey and Jade at her side.

At the big event, Michelley and the Four Kellys dazzle with their stolen arrangement. “Try beating that, squeaks," Michelley sneers. Tulip fires back: “That’s Mrs. Squeaks to you," reclaiming her old insult as a badge of pride.

Taking the stage, Electric Bloom debuts an original holiday anthem, “Feels Like Christmas." Their performance wins over the judges and audience alike. Even Michelley admits Tulip “sounded good," while Shelly LeBrock thanks Tulip for helping reconnect with her cousin.

Electric Bloom takes home the trophy and the shopping spree but decides to donate their prizes to the community. But for Tulip, the greatest gift of all was reclaiming her love of Christmas from a childhood bully.

Next episode: “How We (Sorta) Got Our First Big Break: Part One"

The complete first season of Electric Bloom is now streaming on Disney+.