"Murder at the U:" ESPN and "20/20" Partner Up to Explore the Murder of Up-and-Coming Football Star Bryan Pata

After a recent podcast true crime deep dive, ESPN is partnering with 20/20 to bring Murder at the U to TV screens around the country.

What’s Happening:

  • Bryan Pata was a 22-year-old Miami Hurricanes football player preparing for the National Football League draft when he was shot and killed outside his off-campus apartment.
  • After the murder, investigators were unable to identify the shooter, and the case went cold for 15 years despite his mother’s public appeals for justice.
  • ESPN spent years investigating the case, producing the Murder at The U podcast under its 30 for 30 banner.
  • ESPN’s reporting revealed new developments that renewed public attention on Pata’s murder.
  • After ESPN published its investigation, former teammate Rashaun Jones was arrested in connection with the killing.
  • Jones’ trial ended in a mistrial, and he continues to maintain his innocence, leaving the question of who fired the fatal shot unresolved.
  • The case is revisited in 20/20’s episode “Murder at The U,” created in partnership with ESPN.
  • The episode airs March 6 on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
  • Current episodes of the Murder at The U podcast are already available, with a seventh and final episode planned for release later across major podcast platforms.

Upcoming True Crime Podcasts:

  • ABC Audio and 20/20 are gearing up to release two new podcasts perfect for true crime fans. 
  • Bridge of Lies explores the 2016 disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Sarah Stern in New Jersey and the police sting operation that ultimately exposed her killer.
  • You can catch it starting on March 10th.
  • Blood and Water examines the 23-year cold case murder of Washington, D.C., resident Leslie Preer, whose 2001 death remained unsolved for decades.
  • Catch it on April 21st. 

