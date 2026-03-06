"Murder at the U:" ESPN and "20/20" Partner Up to Explore the Murder of Up-and-Coming Football Star Bryan Pata

After a recent podcast true crime deep dive, ESPN is partnering with 20/20 to bring Murder at the U to TV screens around the country.

What’s Happening:

Bryan Pata was a 22-year-old Miami Hurricanes football player preparing for the National Football League draft when he was shot and killed outside his off-campus apartment.

After the murder, investigators were unable to identify the shooter, and the case went cold for 15 years despite his mother’s public appeals for justice.

ESPN spent years investigating the case, producing the Murder at The U podcast under its 30 for 30 banner.

ESPN’s reporting revealed new developments that renewed public attention on Pata’s murder.

After ESPN published its investigation, former teammate Rashaun Jones was arrested in connection with the killing.

Jones’ trial ended in a mistrial, and he continues to maintain his innocence, leaving the question of who fired the fatal shot unresolved.

The case is revisited in 20/20’s episode “Murder at The U,” created in partnership with ESPN.

The episode airs March 6 on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Current episodes of the Murder at The U podcast are already available, with a seventh and final episode planned for release later across major podcast platforms.

Upcoming True Crime Podcasts:

ABC Audio and 20/20 are gearing up to release two new podcasts perfect for true crime fans.

Bridge of Lies explores the 2016 disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Sarah Stern in New Jersey and the police sting operation that ultimately exposed her killer.

You can catch it starting on March 10th.

Blood and Water examines the 23-year cold case murder of Washington, D.C., resident Leslie Preer, whose 2001 death remained unsolved for decades.

Catch it on April 21st.

