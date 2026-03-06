"Murder at the U:" ESPN and "20/20" Partner Up to Explore the Murder of Up-and-Coming Football Star Bryan Pata
After a recent podcast true crime deep dive, ESPN is partnering with 20/20 to bring Murder at the U to TV screens around the country.
What’s Happening:
- Bryan Pata was a 22-year-old Miami Hurricanes football player preparing for the National Football League draft when he was shot and killed outside his off-campus apartment.
- After the murder, investigators were unable to identify the shooter, and the case went cold for 15 years despite his mother’s public appeals for justice.
- ESPN spent years investigating the case, producing the Murder at The U podcast under its 30 for 30 banner.
- ESPN’s reporting revealed new developments that renewed public attention on Pata’s murder.
- After ESPN published its investigation, former teammate Rashaun Jones was arrested in connection with the killing.
- Jones’ trial ended in a mistrial, and he continues to maintain his innocence, leaving the question of who fired the fatal shot unresolved.
- The case is revisited in 20/20’s episode “Murder at The U,” created in partnership with ESPN.
- The episode airs March 6 on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Current episodes of the Murder at The U podcast are already available, with a seventh and final episode planned for release later across major podcast platforms.
Upcoming True Crime Podcasts:
- ABC Audio and 20/20 are gearing up to release two new podcasts perfect for true crime fans.
- Bridge of Lies explores the 2016 disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Sarah Stern in New Jersey and the police sting operation that ultimately exposed her killer.
- You can catch it starting on March 10th.
- Blood and Water examines the 23-year cold case murder of Washington, D.C., resident Leslie Preer, whose 2001 death remained unsolved for decades.
- Catch it on April 21st.
