Go Behind the Scenes of ABC's "Scrubs" Elaborate Professional Wrestling Fantasy Sequence

Fans of Scrubs' original run from 2001 to 2010 will fondly remember the show's fantasy sequences that took us into the mind of its central character J.D. Dorian, played by Zach Braff. And now that the show has returned to ABC with a new season, it has brought along with it those same flights of fancy. Today ABC released a new behind-the-scenes video in which the cast let us know what goes into J.D.'s fantasies on Scrubs. You can watch it below!

What's happening:

The Disney-owned ABC Network has released a new video going behind the scenes of J.D.'s elaborate fantasy sequences on Scrubs.

In the video, Scrubs stars Zach Braff (Dr. J.D. Dorian), Sarah Chalke (Dr, Elliot Reid), and Donald Faison (Dr. Christopher Turk) talk about the process of putting together these fantasy sequences, such as recent examples inspired by professional wrestling, James Bond, and Formula 1 racing.

Watch Scrubs | JD's Fantasies:

New episodes of Scrubs air Wednesday evenings on ABC, and are then available to stream the next day via Hulu or Hulu On Disney+.

More Scrubs News: