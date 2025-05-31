ESPN Re-Signs NFL Reporter Kimberley A. Martin in a New Multi-Year Deal

Martin has been with ESPN since 2020.

ESPN has renewed their contract with NFL commentator Kimberley A. Martin, which will see her continue her roles on Sunday NFL Countdown, Get Up, SportsCenter, and more.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that they have re-signed Kimberley A. Martin in a new multi-year deal.

The NFL reporter will continue to appear on Sunday NFL Countdown , which she started in 2020.

, which she started in 2020. In addition to Sunday NFL Countdown, Martin will continue to make regular appearances across several of the networks NFL programs, including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and NFL Live .

Martin will continue to make regular appearances across several of the networks NFL programs, including and . Her reporting will continue both during the regular NFL season as well as the offseason.

She will also continue to provide the network with features surrounding the stories of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Martin had a stellar year last year, conducting interviews with Derrick Henry and DeVonta Smith.

Prior to joining ESPN, Martin had 15 years of experience reporting on the NFL at other major outlets, such as Yahoo! Sports, The Washington Post, The Buffalo News, and Newsday.

Throughout her career, Martin has received several honors for her work.

In 2011, Martin was awarded the Emerging Journalist of the Year award from the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). She was also honored with their Salute to Excellence for Sports Writing in 2016 and 2017.

In 2022, Martin was also awarded by the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications for her ESPN feature on Darren Waller.

Earlier this month, ESPN shared a full schedule for the upcoming 2025-2026 NFL Monday Night Football.

Through 25 games during the regular season, Martin is bound to bring exciting coverage for football fans.

You can check out the Monday Night Football schedule here

Read More ESPN: