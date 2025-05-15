ESPN's Monday Night Football to Feature 25 Games in the 2025-2026 NFL Season

ESPN+ and ABC exclusive games are also in the mix.

Yesterday, the NFL officially released its 2025 season schedule. Along with that, ESPN’s Monday Night Football has also revealed its slate.

What’s Happening:

During the 2025-2026 season, Monday Night Football will host 25 games.

This not only includes several games to be broadcast on ESPN but also ESPN+ and ABC

The first ABC exclusive game will happen during Week Four when the Cincinnati Bengals (with or without Trey Hendrickson) will visit the Denver Broncos.

Then, in Week Six, fans can watch the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders exclusively on ABC as well.

In Week Seven, the Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks game will be broadcast on ESPN+ — although it may be known as ESPN select plan by then.

Beyond these exclusives, some weeks will also feature ABC simulcasts.

Some other signature matchups featured in the schedule include: Vikings at Bears Lions at Ravens Chiefs at Jaguars Commanders at Chiefs Eagles at Packers Cardinals at Cowboys Cowboys at Raiders Eagles at Chargers

This season will also see Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters return for their fourth year on ESPN together.

Meanwhile, the ManningCast will return as well.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will be featured for 12 games this season, beginning with Week 1.

The full ESPN Monday Night Football schedule can be found below:

