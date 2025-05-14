ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports Share a First Look at “The Kingdom”
Produced by Words + Pictures, this docuseries explores the Kansas City Chiefs' history and modern dynasty, offering an in-depth look at the team's 2024 season.
At Disney Upfront, ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports shared a first look at The Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- At Disney Upfront, ESPN, Disney+, and Skydance Sports unveiled a first look at The Kingdom, the official title of the forthcoming ESPN Original Series centered on the Kansas City Chiefs, as announced by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
- This six-episode docuseries, produced by Words + Pictures in collaboration with Skydance Sports, NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Foolish Club Studios, is set to premiere later this year on ESPN and Disney+.
- It will delve into the franchise's significant and unique role within the NFL over its more than sixty-year history while also providing an in-depth look at the team's remarkable 2024 season.
- Directed by Kristen Lappas of Words + Pictures, the series boasts a production team that includes many of the key figures behind The Last Dance, such as executive producers Connor Schell, Jason Hehir, Libby Geist, and Aaron Cohen, along with showrunner Matt Maxson.
- The documentary series, filmed during the 2024 season, provides an intimate glimpse into the players' lives on and off the field.
- It highlights the Chiefs' remarkable achievements, including a franchise-record 15-win regular season, their third consecutive Lamar Hunt Trophy as AFC champions, and a third straight Super Bowl appearance in New Orleans.
- This success is part of a nearly decade-long era, with the team consistently reaching the playoffs from 2015 to 2024, winning the AFC West Division title for nine straight years (2016-2024), and making seven consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances (2018-2024).
- Over the past six years, the Chiefs have participated in five Super Bowls, winning three and claiming the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
- The series presents a contemporary perspective through the experiences of current players, coaches, and executives, capturing their journeys both on and off the field throughout the season.
- It intricately intertwines narratives from the team's rich and storied past, highlighting its proud culture and the Chiefs' significant role within the Kansas City community and the broader sports arena.
- Additionally, the series will delve into the 65-year history of the Chiefs franchise, tracing its origins back to Dallas, Texas, where it was established by the visionary Lamar Hunt.
- It will examine the various triumphs and challenges that have defined the team's evolution into a modern-day dynasty, revealing numerous untold stories and behind-the-scenes moments that have contributed to its enduring legacy.
- With exclusive access to the organization's extensive and seldom-seen photo and video archives, along with candid interviews featuring players, coaches, and other pivotal figures, the series promises an engaging exploration of the team's remarkable journey to the pinnacle of the sports world.
What They're Saying:
- Patrick Mahomes: “Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs gave ESPN unfiltered access to our lives – on and off the field. The result is an incredible six-episode series called The Kingdom that showcases the true heart of our great city, the team, and what it takes to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. We dive into the history and legacy of the franchise, from the early days in Texas all the way to our third-straight Super Bowl appearance. It was an honor to be a part of this incredible project, and I can’t wait for all of you to see it."
