Her Time to Shine: ESPN Voices Call for Bold Action in Women's Sports Coverage

At Essence Fest 2025, Monica McNutt and Ari Chambers open up about the growth of women's sports, the challenges behind the scenes, and the sisterhood that fuels their fight for equity.

At the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, the conversation around women’s sports took center court during the panel Her Time to Shine: The Rise of Women's Sports at ESPN. Moderated by ABC-7's Ashley Mackey, the discussion featured powerhouse voices Monica McNutt (ESPN) and Ari Chambers (Andscape), who reflected on the momentum behind women’s sports—and the work still ahead to ensure it lasts.

McNutt and Chambers celebrated the platforms that empower their storytelling: ESPN’s Vibe Check, a female-led sports talk show full of levity, sisterhood, and authenticity, and Andscape, a creative studio spotlighting Black voices in sports and culture. “It’s just a literal vibe," McNutt said, describing their safe space with couches, manifestation boards, and candid conversations. Chambers added that Andscape’s mission is “Black voices for everyone" - an inclusive call for diverse perspectives in sports media.

While women’s sports are undeniably on the rise, McNutt and Chambers cautioned against calling it a “wave." “A wave implies that it will go away," said McNutt. Sustained growth requires intentionality, they explained, from media coverage and marketing to fair distribution of sponsorship dollars. Currently, women’s sports still receive less than 1% of global sports sponsorship, despite massive audience interest and billion-dollar valuation forecasts.

The panelists urged fans to be active participants in the ecosystem: watch, post, buy tickets, and engage. “Pick a city and pull up," Chambers said, emphasizing the value of fan support at all levels, from high school gyms to WNBA arenas. They also encouraged aspiring broadcasters to start now: “You don’t have to wait for ESPN, you have a studio in your phone."

As women’s sports enter the mainstream spotlight, new tensions have emerged. Both panelists acknowledged how public discourse can sometimes pit players against each other or weaponize race. “There are more factors at play," said Chambers, who highlighted the need for nuanced, historically informed perspectives in media coverage.

The fight for equity in women’s sports extends beyond the scoreboard. With threats to Title IX and shifting political winds, McNutt and Chambers stressed the need for vigilance and advocacy. “The cost of inaction is greater than the risk," Chambers said. Despite the fatigue from fighting long-standing battles, both expressed pride in standing in this pivotal moment.

The panel ended with a mix of celebration and sober reflection. “We rise really high," said Chambers. McNutt added that while the visibility is exciting, it comes with new responsibilities and scrutiny. But with sisterhood, storytelling, and an unrelenting drive to elevate the game, these women are determined to ensure this moment becomes a movement.

