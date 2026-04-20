ESPN Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for 2026 espnW Summit NYC

Olympians, executives, and top sports voices headline a day of conversations shaping the future of women in sports

The conversation around women in sports isn’t slowing down; it’s only getting louder and more influential. This May, some of the biggest voices helping shape that future are coming together in one room.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has officially unveiled the full agenda and speaker lineup for the 2026 espnW Summit NYC, a one-day event designed to spotlight leadership, innovation, and opportunity across women’s sports.

Taking place on May 7 at the stunning 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, the Summit promises a packed schedule of conversations that bridge athletics, business, media, and culture.

Presented by Eli Lilly and Company, with returning support from adidas, the event continues to grow as a key platform for driving meaningful change and visibility for women in sports. For those who can’t attend in person, the entire Summit will be livestreamed for free across espnW and ESPN digital platforms, making the conversations accessible to a global audience.

Guiding the day’s programming is journalist and host Sarah Spain, joined by ESPN voices like Christine Williamson, Andraya Carter, and Emily Kaplan, who will lead panels and keynote discussions.

The lineup itself reflects the breadth of influence women now hold across sports. Olympic champions from the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team, including Hannah Bilka, Laila Edwards, and Caroline Harvey, will take center stage for a keynote conversation about their journey to gold and what comes next.

Elsewhere, Olympic downhill gold medalist Breezy Johnson will sit down for an in-depth discussion, while Michaela Edenfield joins fellow athletes to preview the upcoming AUSL season. On the business side, leaders like Kari Fleischauer of Gotham FC will offer insight into the evolving landscape of women’s professional sports organizations.

One of the Summit’s most anticipated sessions, “The Women of ESPN: NFL Edition,” brings together prominent voices shaping football coverage, including Mina Kimes, Laura Rutledge, MJ Acosta-Ruiz, and Michelle Beisner-Buck. The panel is expected to explore the evolving role of women in one of sports’ most visible arenas.

Beyond the headlines, the Summit also dives into critical infrastructure and health topics. Sessions like “Purpose-Built: Facilities for Female Athletes” will examine how stadiums and training spaces are being designed specifically for women, while Lilly’s “Health Takes All of Us” initiative highlights the broader societal impact of investing in women’s sports.

Since its founding in 2010, espnW has built a global platform dedicated to elevating female athletes and the stories that shape their world.

With a mix of elite athletes, influential executives, and media leaders all contributing to the dialogue, the 2026 Summit is set to be another defining moment in the ongoing evolution of women in sports.

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