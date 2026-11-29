Over the years, Disney Channel has served as a launching pad for some of the biggest names in pop music, many of whom have lent their talents to the holiday season. From nostalgic favorites of the 2000s to more recent releases from a new generation of Disney stars, there's no shortage of festive tunes to add to your Christmas playlist. In the spirit of the season, I thought I'd highlight five of my favorite Christmas songs from artists who got their start with Disney.

"Greatest Time of Year" by Aly & AJ

In 2006, between the release of their first mainstream studio albums (Into the Rush and Insomniatic), sister duo Aly & AJ blessed us with one of my favorite Christmas albums of all-time. Titled Acoustic Hearts of Winter, the album mostly consists of pop covers of Christmas classics, like "The First Noel" and "Deck the Halls," done in a style immediately familiar to Aly & AJ fans. But the highlight of the album is undoubtedly the rocking Christmas song that is "Greatest Time of Year," written by the sisters and actually used to promote The Santa Clause 3. It's a perfect blending of holiday joy and the angsty, yet rocking style the sisters were known for in their early years. Of course, Aly appeared as Keely in Phil of the Future, while the sisters starred together in the iconic DCOM Cow Belles.

"Take Me Home (4 Christmas)" by Olivia Rodrigo

It's been quite the year for Olivia Rodrigo, starting with the release of her near-perfect album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. That was followed up by a duet with Chappell Roan, the powerful women-focused Daisy Chains Festival, and her ongoing tour. To cap off a stellar year, Rodrigo released her first original Christmas song, "take me home (4 christmas)." From the first sound of the strings, the inspiration from The Waitresses' "Christmas Wrapping" is immediately apparent, while Rodrigo sings of her boyfriend taking her home to his parent's house for Christmas. Before becoming the pop sensation that she is now, Rodrigo got her start with various Disney projects, chief among them Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

"Coming Home This Christmas" by Jonas Brothers

Ah the Jonas Brothers, Disney's never-ending boy band. After many years away from the Mouse House, they returned in big fashion, becoming Disney Legends and starring in Camp Rock 3 this year, and even their own Disney+ Christmas movie last year, A Very Jonas Christmas. It's from that movie that we get this banger of a Christmas song, "Coming Home This Christmas," where – would you believe it – the brothers sing of making it home for Christmas. The chorus has an undeniable joy to it that gets me smiling every time I hear it. Add to that a wonderful saxophone solo from the incomparable Kenny G and you have a modern Christmas gem.

"2000 Miles" by Freya Skye

In 1983, British rock band The Pretenders came out with a Christmas song that is a bit more subtle than many others – "2000 Miles." More than forty years later, a new British Disney sensation has given us her version of the timeless classic – Freya Skye. The young multihyphenate has recently embarked on a solo pop career after getting her big break in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires. This year, she turned her attention to the holidays with a Spotify-exclusive cover of "2000 Miles," which is actually very good. Covers are an extremely tricky thing to get right, but Skye does a pretty good job of things here. While this version sounds a little more somber than the original, it is made up for by Skye's impressive vocals.

"Cindy Lou Who" by Sabrina Carpenter

Another former Disney Channel star that has gone on to have an incredible pop career is Sabrina Carpenter. She was one of the young leads in Girl Meets World, the Boy Meets World spin-off show, and also starred in the 2016 remake of Adventures in Babysitting. Before she really hit things big in 2024 with "espresso" and her album short n' sweet, Carpenter released a Christmas EP titled fruitcake, which is full of a lot of great originals, as well as a cover of "White Christmas." The one I want to highlight is "cindy lou who," an emotional and somber ballad about the character of the same name from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Carpenter shows off her incredible vocal range with this song, that's sure to be a tearjerker on Christmas playlists for years to come.