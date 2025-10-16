FX Picks Up "Last Night Was a Movie" Comedy Series For Development
Almost Friday's sketch collective teams up with BoulderLight Pictures for a new series that is sure to bring the laughs.
FX has picked up Last Night Was a Movie, a new high-concept comedy from sketch collective Almost Friday, pairing the troupe with seasoned industry talent.
What’s Happening:
- FX is picking up Last Night Was a Movie, the comedy series from the sketch collective Almost Friday, for development, according to Deadline.
- FX representatives declined to comment, and sources indicate that deals are still being finalized.
- The series pairs the Almost Friday creators, Billy Langdon, Liam Cullagh, Chet Collins, Eilise Patton, and Will Angus, with BoulderLight Pictures.
- Plot details are being kept under wraps, though the series is described as a high-concept comedy. The project began as an idea from the Weapons duo, J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules, which they pitched to Almost Friday. All members of the troupe are expected to contribute as writers and producers, as well as appear on-screen, with creator credit going to Tyler Falbo if the series receives a green light.
- Benjamin Purdy, President of BoulderLight Television, developed the series alongside Tyler Falbo, as well as Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the creators of Netflix’s Peabody Award-winning mockumentary American Vandal, who are set to serve as showrunners and executive producers.
- The series will be produced by A+E Studios and Range Studios.
