Gas Leaks and Grumpy Grandmas on the Latest "Hamster & Gretel" on Disney Channel

The latest Hamster & Gretel pits a couple of grandmas against each other at the most popular wedding venue in town before a can of leaking truth gas must get contained before some big secrets are revealed.

Gran Slam

The Grant-Gomez family is at the most popular wedding spot in town. Why? Dave and Carolina are looking to renew their wedding vows. Their actual wedding was kind of a disaster in the first place, and that was largely in part due to their mothers, Trudy (Dave’s Mom) and Carmen (Carolina’s Mom). Both became each other’s rivals and in turn, wrecked the wedding with their one-upmanship ways.

After discussing with their wedding planner, Pearl, who herself has been suffering a bit of a lonely-hearts syndrome, they discover that there are six human weddings going on today. After a bouquet of flowers lands on her clipboard, a mob of women run up and try and retrieve it, later followed by a bone bouquet, full of dogs from a dog wedding coming after them shortly after.

Kevin and Gretel realize how intense this rivalry is between their grandmothers while they are setting up decorations for the ceremony. Including bright neon cowboy boot lights that Trudy picked up on her recent cruise, against beautiful and more traditional floral arrangements that are being set up by Carmen. This gets even worse when setting up desserts, as Trudy has made a giant marshmallow version of her face to show her love for her son and his wife. On the other hand, Carmen has made dozens and dozens of a traditional dessert, which are very cookie-like, each emblazoned with her face on it for the same reason - to show how much she loves the two and their family.

While all this is happening, in the kitchen of the venue it seems that Clem Clam has returned. Remember him? He was the broken-hearted Clam creature that couldn’t get a date on a singles cruise earlier this season. Now, he’s back at the busiest wedding venue in town to make sure that everybody else’s love story is ruined. How? By flooding the place with Clam Chowder of course.

While the kids are dealing with their arguing grandmothers, they discover the slow moving wave of chowder and realize that if it gets past them, all the weddings will be ruined. That said, Hamster and Gretel launch into action and figure out where it is coming from, attacking Clem early in the process.

Outside, Kevin is getting Trudy and Carmen to work together, each using their desserts to build a massive wall that will contain all the clam chowder. The plan appears to work at first, but the dessert as a whole needs to be baked. To do so, they get out those really bright lights from Trudy and line the wall to solidify the giant dessert. While doing so, they are actually getting along and resolving their differences.

Back in the kitchen, Hamster has a plan while they are getting attacked by a chowder cannon, and gets each of the wedding bouquets from the day’s events and tosses them at Clem, leading him to get trampled by tons of women and dogs so that he can be apprehended by police.

Dave and Carolina return from practicing their walk to discover yet another ruined ceremony, but are pleased that after all this time their mothers are finally getting along.

Clem is being escorted out to a police car, when Pearl the wedding planner asks if he really made that delicious chowder. Clem Clam and Pearl, it’s meant to be it seems, though she now has to wait for him to get out of jail.

The Art of Deception

Similar to past episodes, we open with a bit of setup in which someone is driving a pickup truck full of boxes. And in those boxes? Highly volatile truth-gas, that when exposed to humans, makes them tell the truth. As predicted, one of these boxes happens to fall out of the truck and lands in a trash pile outside of the high school.

Today just happens to be the art show at the school, and Hiromi has completely forgotten about it, and she has to put together a project very quickly, especially since her famous artist parents will be in attendance. She is collecting trash from around the school to gather materials in which to make something, and sure enough, finds that aforementioned box of truth gas. As she is assembling the project, she jams a pencil into the box as a support for another piece of the sculpture(?), inadvertently puncturing the gas tank and causing it to leak.

Elsewhere in the school, Kevin, Hamster, and Gretel are sneaking into the campus to retrieve files from Hiromi and her journalism class, considering she is dead set on finding more information about Super Guy which could lead to the reveal of Hamster and Gretel’s identities.

Hiromi’s parents have arrived on scene, and they of course, want to see what their daughter has been working on, but she tells Fred that she doesn’t want to be an artist like her parents, she wants to be a journalist and is afraid of upsetting them. In fact, that’s basically how she forgot about the art show. She was more focused on other things. Seems like a pretty honest reveal (among other more comedic ones) when Fred realizes that her sculpture is leaking gas. Fred quickly puts together it must be some kind of truth gas and Hiromi runs out of the building with it while holding her breath before her parents can see. Too bad they catch her on the way out, and begin to praise her trash sculpture, making remarks about its commentary and symbolism. Hiromi is truly just trying to get rid of it when her parents absolutely insist that it makes it to the judge.

As this box is being moved around so much, it’s filling the gym with the gas which in turn is getting into the school’s ventilation system - where Kevin, Hamster, and Gretel are crawling through as they sneak into the journalism class. Kevin and Hamster get a whiff of the gas and make a few fun confessions, but nothing more than that. If you thought that the gas was gonna reveal their identities like I did, this is the bulk of the time this trio gets hit by the gas.

Back at the art show, chaos erupts when the truth gas hits the judge who picked Hiromi’s art for first prize, confessing that she only picked that piece in the hopes Hiromi’s parents will be her ticket to a better career.

Hiromi is trying to get everyone to leave, but her efforts fail, leading Fred to call Kevin, who dispatches Hamster and Gretel to get rid of the truth gas and save the school.

Outside, Hiromi tells the truth (without the gas) to her parents that she would rather be a journalist than an artist, and her parents assure her that they are proud of her regardless of what she wants to do.

Back at home, we see Kevin, Hamster, Gretel, and Fred celebrating that they were able to retrieve Hiromi’s file, and she has nothing on them, thus keeping their secret identities a secret. However, we then see that Hiromi is watching that final video Super Guy sent to her apologizing for missing their date, and zooms in on his eyes. There, she finds a reflection of Gretel (who filmed the video), concluding that Gretel must know (or had something to do with) the fate of Super Guy, vowing to reveal the truth.

