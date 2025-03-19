"Giant-Size The Amazing Spider-Man" All-Star One-Shot Announced by Marvel Comics for This Summer
Kevin Smith makes his "Fantastic" return to Marvel Comics!
Spider-Man fans, get ready for a big summer with your favorite wall-crawler, as Marvel Comics has announced it will be releasing the exciting one-shot Giant-Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1 this summer, featuring an all-star team-up of some popular writers and artists, including the return of filmmaker Kevin Smith to Marvel for the first time in a while.
What’s happening:
- Marvel Comics has announced an all-star team-up of writers and artists for the Giant-Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1 one-shot coming this summer.
- Contributing to this issue will be none other than writer Kevin Smith (Daredevil: The Man Without Fear), Al Ewing (Venom), and Chip Zdarsky (Fantastic Four), plus artists Giuseppe Camuncoli (Godzilla vs. Hulk), Mark Buckingham (The Amazing Spider-Man), and Cafu (Iron Man).
- Giant-Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1 will be released on Wednesday, June 11th wherever comic books are sold.
What they’re saying:
- Spider-Editor Nick Lowe: ““Everyone always says GIANT SIZE X-MEN this, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN that. And I’m sick of it, so we put together the best and coolest GIANT-SIZE book ever. Kevin Smith and Giuseppe Camuncoli spin an instant classic! Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham use Spidey as a prism to the whole Marvel Universe and its history! Chip Zdarsky and Cafu bring you the coolest new Marvel character in recent memory who throws Spidey for a loop! And that’s not even all!"
- Marvel Comics: “First, Kevin Smith makes his triumphant return to Marvel, teaming up with Giuseppe Camuncoli for a Spider-Man and Fantastic Four story that will have your heart beating in overdrive and your sides hurting from how much you’re laughing. As if that wasn’t enough, Al Ewing and Mark Buckingham spin a decade-spanning adventure with Spider-Man and some of his best friends! And if that still isn’t enough, Chip Zdarsky and Cafu introduce a brand-new character who will play a big role in the near future!"