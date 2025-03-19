"Giant-Size The Amazing Spider-Man" All-Star One-Shot Announced by Marvel Comics for This Summer

Spider-Man fans, get ready for a big summer with your favorite wall-crawler, as Marvel Comics has announced it will be releasing the exciting one-shot Giant-Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1 this summer, featuring an all-star team-up of some popular writers and artists, including the return of filmmaker Kevin Smith to Marvel for the first time in a while.

What’s happening:

#1 one-shot coming this summer. Contributing to this issue will be none other than writer Kevin Smith ( Daredevil: The Man Without Fear ), Al Ewing ( Venom ), and Chip Zdarsky ( Fantastic Four ), plus artists Giuseppe Camuncoli ( Godzilla vs. Hulk ), Mark Buckingham ( The Amazing Spider-Man ), and Cafu ( Iron Man ).

Giant-Size The Amazing Spider-Man #1 will be released on Wednesday, June 11th wherever comic books are sold.

