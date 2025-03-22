"GMA" Guest List: Logan and Jake Paul, Ncuti Gatwa, and More to Appear Week of March 24th

"Nightline"'s Juju Chang and Byron Pitts stop by, plus Tarmon Hall, Namoi Watts, Michelle Beteau and more

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 24th-29th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of March 24th-29th:

Monday, March 24 Juju Chang and Byron Pitts (Celebrating the 45th anniversary of Nightline ) Harlan Coben ( Nobody’s Fool ) Chef Scarr Pimentel (Scarr’s Pizza; tips for making pizza at home) Kate Gibson and Charlie Gibson chat with author Niall Williams

Tuesday, March 25 Naomi Watts ( The Friend ) Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu ( Doctor Who ) Grant Ellis ( The Bachelor ) Chef Michael Symon ( Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out ) Amanda Knox ( Free: My Search for Meaning ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, March 26 Tamron Hall Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid ) Michelle Buteau ( Survival of the Thickest ) Anna Francese Gass ( Instant Italian ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 27 GMA returns to Asheville, North Carolina, six months after Hurricane Helene Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, March 28 Logan and Jake Paul ( Paul American ) Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer ( Mid-Century Modern ) Olivia Washington ( Wine in the Wilderness ) Tamsen Fadal ( How to Menopause: Take Charge of Your Health, Reclaim Your Life, and Feel Even Better than Before ) Emily J. Taylor ( The Otherwhere Post )

Saturday, March 29 Dr. Whitney Bowe (Expert tips on safe and effective skincare for teens)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.