"GMA" Guest List: Meryl Streep, Quinta Brunson, and More to Appear Week of April 20th
Plus, Henry Winkler, Nikki Glasser, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Quinton Aaron, Donna Hay, and others join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for April 20-25. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 20-25:
- Monday, April 20
- Meryl Streep (The Devil Wears Prada 2)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Hazardous History with Henry Winkler)
- Rachel Goldberg-Polin (When We See You Again)
- Quinton Aaron (The Blind Side) sits down with Steve Osunsami
- Tuesday, April 21
- Performance from the cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Sarah McAllister (Spring cleaning; CEO and founder of GoCleanCo)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 22
- Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Good Girl)
- Chef Mario Carbone
- Sarah McAllister (Spring cleaning; CEO and founder of GoCleanCo)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 23
- Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sits down with Lara Spencer
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in South Dakota
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson and Emma Johnson
- Friday, April 24
- Donna Hay (Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt: A Celebration of Modern Coastal Home Cooking)
- The 2-2-2 Relationship Rule with relationship expert Bela Gandhi
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, April 25
- ABC Secret Savings
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.