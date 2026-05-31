"GMA" Guest List: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and More to Appear Week of June 1st

Plus, Tony Hale, Barry Manilow, Nick Jonas, Heidi Klum, Sherry Cola, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Carín León, and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 1-6. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 1-6:

Monday, June 1 Tony Hale (Toy Story 5) Barry Manilow sits down with Chris Connelly Performance from the cast of Ragtime GMA Out Loud: a performance from Pride Salsa Deals & Steals with fashion designers Jason Wu, Christian Siriano, and Tory Johnson

Tuesday, June 2 Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans (Scary Movie 6) Deion Sanders Bakers behind the viral “dot cakes” Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells discuss the 15th anniversary of The Book of Mormon Performance from Carín León Rachel Beller (registered dietitian; SpiceRack) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 4 Nick Jonas (Power Ballad) Sherry Cola (Camp Rock 3) Antoni Porowski (Best of the World) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 5 Heidi Klum (Project Runway) Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough Performance by Sting and Shaggy (The Last Ship) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Oklahoma The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, June 6 GMA June Book Club pick author Annabel Monaghan (Dolly All the Time) ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.