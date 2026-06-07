"GMA" Guest List: Hugh Jackman, Bill Skarsgård, and More to Appear Week of June 8th

The show also welcomes Chris Evert and Martina Navratilovarist, Ann Wilson, Chef David Nayfeld, Jordan Lucas, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for June 8-13. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 8-13:

Monday, June 8 Ann Wilson sits down with GMA’s Lara Spencer Jared Freid (Walking Red Flag: Dating Advice from Your Favorite Guy Friend) Matthew Scialabba and Melissa Pellegrino (Lido: Recipes and Stories from Italy’s Beach Clubs) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, June 9 Hugh Jackman (The Death of Robin Hood) Chef David Nayfeld (Dad, What’s for Dinner?) Heart Health and Menopause with Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Tara Narula Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, June 10 Bill Skarsgård (The Death of Robin Hood) Barbara “Babs” Costello (America’s favorite grandma) chats with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 11 Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova (Chris & Martina: The Final Set) GMA Out Loud: Jordan Lucas chats with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 12 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New Mexico Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, June 13 ABC Secret Savings June special



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.