"GMA" Guest List: Pedro Pascal, Josh Groban, and More to Appear Week of May 11th

Plus, Sigourney Weaver, Joe Buck, Alfonso Ribeiro, Bobby Flay, Ty Pennington, Lisa Leslie, Mark Ballas, a visit to the set of "Rivals," and much more featured this week.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 11-16. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests Week of May 11-16

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 11-16:

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.