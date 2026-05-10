"GMA" Guest List: Pedro Pascal, Josh Groban, and More to Appear Week of May 11th
Plus, Sigourney Weaver, Joe Buck, Alfonso Ribeiro, Bobby Flay, Ty Pennington, Lisa Leslie, Mark Ballas, a visit to the set of "Rivals," and much more featured this week.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 11-16. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 11-16:
- Monday, May 11
- Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu)
- Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro)
- Performance by Josh Groban
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, May 12
- Sigourney Weaver (Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu)
- Alfonso Ribeiro (Dancing with the Stars; America’s Funniest Home Videos)
- Dystany Spurlock (motorcycle drag racer)
- ESPN’s Joe Buck
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, May 13
- Chef Bobby Flay (BBQ Brawl)
- Ty Pennington chats with Lori Bergamotto
- Performance by the winner of American Idol
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, May 14
- Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary; Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident)
- Lisa Leslie (Former WNBA player)
- Lois Romano (An Inconvenient Widow: The Torment, Trial, and Triumph of Mary Todd Lincoln)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 15
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Idaho
- Maggie Rulli visits the set of Rivals
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Vacuums)
- Saturday, May 16
- Darlene Love
- ABC Secret Savings
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.