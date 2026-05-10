"GMA" Guest List: Pedro Pascal, Josh Groban, and More to Appear Week of May 11th

Plus, Sigourney Weaver, Joe Buck, Alfonso Ribeiro, Bobby Flay, Ty Pennington, Lisa Leslie, Mark Ballas, a visit to the set of "Rivals," and much more featured this week.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 11-16. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 11-16:

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.