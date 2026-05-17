"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Rivals," Ariel Winter, and More to Appear Week of May 18th

The show also welcomes Keke Palmer, Brooke Shields, James Comey, Kennedy Ryan, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 18-23. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests Week of May 18-23

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 18-23:

  • Monday, May 18
    • David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean and Nafessa Williams (Rivals)
    • Brooke Shields (You’re Killing Me)
    • James Comey (Red Verdict; former FBI director)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, May 19
    • Kennedy Ryan (Score)
    • Shape Up — Six Week Challenge: Check-In with Dr. Tara Narula and Maya Feller
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, May 20
    • Keke Palmer (I Love Boosters)
    • The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Joe Isidori
    • Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on transforming your skin routine from winter to summer) 
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, May 21
    • The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Robert Irvine
    • Shape Up — Six Week Challenge: Check-In with Robin Arzón
    • Summer fashion with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, May 22
  • Saturday, May 23
    • ABC Secret Savings

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.