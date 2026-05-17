"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Rivals," Ariel Winter, and More to Appear Week of May 18th
The show also welcomes Keke Palmer, Brooke Shields, James Comey, Kennedy Ryan, and others.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 18-23. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 18-23:
- Monday, May 18
- David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean and Nafessa Williams (Rivals)
- Brooke Shields (You’re Killing Me)
- James Comey (Red Verdict; former FBI director)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, May 19
- Kennedy Ryan (Score)
- Shape Up — Six Week Challenge: Check-In with Dr. Tara Narula and Maya Feller
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, May 20
- Keke Palmer (I Love Boosters)
- The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Joe Isidori
- Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on transforming your skin routine from winter to summer)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, May 21
- The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Robert Irvine
- Shape Up — Six Week Challenge: Check-In with Robin Arzón
- Summer fashion with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 22
- Ariel Winter (Sofia the First: Royal Magic)
- The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Melissa Cookston
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Wyoming
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer games)
- Saturday, May 23
- ABC Secret Savings
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.