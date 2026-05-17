"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Rivals," Ariel Winter, and More to Appear Week of May 18th

The show also welcomes Keke Palmer, Brooke Shields, James Comey, Kennedy Ryan, and others.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 18-23. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 18-23:

Monday, May 18 David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean and Nafessa Williams (Rivals) Brooke Shields (You’re Killing Me) James Comey (Red Verdict; former FBI director) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, May 19 Kennedy Ryan (Score) Shape Up — Six Week Challenge: Check-In with Dr. Tara Narula and Maya Feller Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, May 20 Keke Palmer (I Love Boosters) The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Joe Isidori Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on transforming your skin routine from winter to summer) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 21 The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Robert Irvine Shape Up — Six Week Challenge: Check-In with Robin Arzón Summer fashion with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 22 Ariel Winter (Sofia the First: Royal Magic) The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Melissa Cookston 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Wyoming The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer games)

Saturday, May 23 ABC Secret Savings



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.