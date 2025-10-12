"GMA" Guest List: Jeremy Allen White, Allison Janney and More to Appear Week of October 13

Plus Patricia Arquette, Jason Clarke, Reese Witherspoon, Maria Menounos, Kristen Chenoweth and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 13-18. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 13-18:

Monday, October 13 Patricia Arquette and Jason Clarke ( Murdaugh: Death in the Family ) Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben ( Gone Before Goodbye ) Bradley Whitford ( The Diplomat ) Mike Greenberg ( Monday Night Football ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, October 14 Jeremy Allen White ( Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere ) Allison Janney ( The Diplomat ) Chef Carla Hall ( Carla and the Tin Can Cake Party ) Science of You series with Becky Worley Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 15 Performance by Elvis Crespo Shop This Store series (Cold and flu products) Science of You series with Becky Worley Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 16 Katie Thurston ( Former Bachelorette Maria Menounos (Importance of early detection) Robin Arzón and Jess Sims (Peloton instructors) Behind the Scenes of 9-1-1 with Rocsi Diaz Science of You series with Becky Worley Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 17 Kristin Chenoweth ( Queen of Versailles ) 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful GMA celebrates National Pasta Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Saturday, October 18 Nicole Lapin Pumpkin Palooza with Brooke Caison ( Delish food editor) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Savings with Dani Beckstrom (WABC-TV New York meteorologist)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.