"GMA" Guest List: John Legend, Allison Janney, and More to Appear Week of October 26th
Plus, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jon Bon Jovi, Tamron Hall, the cast of "The Gilded Age," and others join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 26-31. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 26-31:
- Monday, October 26
- Jon Bon Jovi sits down with Michael Strahan
- Performance from John Legend
- Monday Night Football preview with Laura Rutledge
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, October 27
- Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, and Denée Benton (The Gilded Age)
- Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison discuss Everest: The Other Side with Will Reeve
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, October 28
- Paul Anthony Kelly (American Horror Story)
- JuJu Watkins (College basketball player for the USC Trojans)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, October 29
- Curry Barker (Obsession)
- Susan Spungen (Cookie Queen)
- Lori’s Lab: Trunk or Treat with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 30
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney (Other Desert Cities)
- Tamron Hall (The Tamron Hall Show)
- Performance from the cast of Little Shop of Horrors
- Lori’s Lab: Last Minute Halloween Crafts with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, October 31
- Sophie Flay (Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K)
- Chef Giorgia Caporuscio (Italian American Heritage month)
- DIY Holiday Decor with Shannon Doherty
- ABC Secret Savings
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.