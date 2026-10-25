"GMA" Guest List: John Legend, Allison Janney, and More to Appear Week of October 26th

Plus, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jon Bon Jovi, Tamron Hall, the cast of "The Gilded Age," and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 26-31. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 26-31:

Monday, October 26 Jon Bon Jovi sits down with Michael Strahan Performance from John Legend Monday Night Football preview with Laura Rutledge Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, October 27 Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, and Denée Benton (The Gilded Age) Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison discuss Everest: The Other Side with Will Reeve Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, October 28 Paul Anthony Kelly (American Horror Story) JuJu Watkins (College basketball player for the USC Trojans) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 29 Curry Barker (Obsession) Susan Spungen (Cookie Queen) Lori’s Lab: Trunk or Treat with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 30 Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney (Other Desert Cities) Tamron Hall (The Tamron Hall Show) Performance from the cast of Little Shop of Horrors Lori’s Lab: Last Minute Halloween Crafts with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, October 31 Sophie Flay (Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K) Chef Giorgia Caporuscio (Italian American Heritage month) DIY Holiday Decor with Shannon Doherty ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.



