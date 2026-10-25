"GMA" Guest List: John Legend, Allison Janney, and More to Appear Week of October 26th

Plus, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jon Bon Jovi, Tamron Hall, the cast of "The Gilded Age," and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for October 26-31. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 26-31:

  • Monday, October 26
    • Jon Bon Jovi sits down with Michael Strahan
    • Performance from John Legend
    • Monday Night Football preview with Laura Rutledge
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, October 27
    • Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, and Denée Benton (The Gilded Age)
    • Jimmy Chin and Jim Morrison discuss Everest: The Other Side with Will Reeve
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, October 28
    • Paul Anthony Kelly (American Horror Story)
    • JuJu Watkins (College basketball player for the USC Trojans) 
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, October 29
    • Curry Barker (Obsession)
    • Susan Spungen (Cookie Queen)
    • Lori’s Lab: Trunk or Treat with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 30
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney (Other Desert Cities)
    • Tamron Hall (The Tamron Hall Show)
    • Performance from the cast of Little Shop of Horrors
    • Lori’s Lab: Last Minute Halloween Crafts with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, October 31
    • Sophie Flay (Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K)
    • Chef Giorgia Caporuscio (Italian American Heritage month)
    • DIY Holiday Decor with Shannon Doherty 
    • ABC Secret Savings
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan. Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.