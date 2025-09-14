"GMA" Guest List: Eva Longoria, Jennifer Aniston and More to Appear Week of September 15th
The show also welcomes Lilly Singh, Ethan Hawke, Sarah McLachlan; and takes a look at 20 years of "Twilight," and reveals the 2026 American Girl Doll of the Year.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 15-20. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 15-20:
- Monday, September 15
- Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
- Azeez Al-Shaair (Houston Texans linebacker) and Nick Caley (offensive coordinator)
- Troy Aikman (Monday Night Football)
- Chef Samin Nosrat (Good Things)
- GMA celebrates National Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a look at the Piñata District in Los Angeles
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, September 16
- Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s mom Pamela Warner sits down with Robin Roberts
- Marlon Wayans (Him)
- Judy Reyes (High Potential)
- Gary Myers (Brady vs. Belichick: The Dynasty Debate)
- Dancing with the Stars preview with Ginger Zee
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, September 17
- Eva Longoria (Necaxa)
- Stephenie Meyer discusses 20 years of Twilight
- Rebecca Jarvis reports live from Minneapolis, Minnesota with Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves power forward)
- Reveal of the American Girl® Girl of the Year™ 2026 doll
- Dancing with the Stars premiere recap with Ginger Zee
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 18
- Sarah McLachlan (Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery – The Untold Story)
- Emayatzy Corinealdi, Joseph Sikora and McKinley Freeman (Reasonable Doubt)
- Angeline Boulley (Sisters in the Wind; GMA September YA Book Club pick)
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in North Carolina
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 19
- Lily James (Swiped)
- Ethan Hawke (The Lowdown)
- Michael Chiklis (The Senior)
- Saturday, September 20
- Lilly Singh (Doin’ It)
- Shani Darden (Esthetician)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Savings with Brittney Levine
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.