"GMA" Guest List: Eva Longoria, Jennifer Aniston and More to Appear Week of September 15th

The show also welcomes Lilly Singh, Ethan Hawke, Sarah McLachlan; and takes a look at 20 years of "Twilight," and reveals the 2026 American Girl Doll of the Year.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for September 15-20. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 15-20:

  • Monday, September 15
    • Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
    • Azeez Al-Shaair (Houston Texans linebacker) and Nick Caley (offensive coordinator)
    • Troy Aikman (Monday Night Football)
    • Chef Samin Nosrat (Good Things)
    • GMA celebrates National Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a look at the Piñata District in Los Angeles
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, September 16
    • Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s mom Pamela Warner sits down with Robin Roberts
    • Marlon Wayans (Him)
    • Judy Reyes (High Potential)
    • Gary Myers (Brady vs. Belichick: The Dynasty Debate)
    • Dancing with the Stars preview with Ginger Zee
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, September 17
    • Eva Longoria (Necaxa)
    • Stephenie Meyer discusses 20 years of Twilight
    • Rebecca Jarvis reports live from Minneapolis, Minnesota with Julius Randle (Minnesota Timberwolves power forward)
    • Reveal of the American Girl® Girl of the Year™ 2026 doll
    • Dancing with the Stars premiere recap with Ginger Zee
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, September 18
  • Friday, September 19
  • Saturday, September 20
    • Lilly Singh (Doin’ It)
    • Shani Darden (Esthetician)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Savings with Brittney Levine

