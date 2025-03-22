"GMA3" Guest List: Byron Pitts, Tamron Hall and More to Appear Week of March 24th
The show also welcomes Amanda Knox, Chase Rice, Chef Michael Symon and Adam Richman.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 24th-28th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 24th-28th
- Monday, March 24
- Byron Pitts and Ashan Singh (Celebrating 45 years of Nightline)
- Alexis Christoforous sits down with Emily Weiss (Glossier founder and executive chairwoman), Kyle Leahy (CEO), and Kleo Mack (CMO)
- Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
- Tuesday, March 25
- Chef Michael Symon (Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out)
- Amanda Knox (Free: My Search for Meaning)
- Whitney White (The Last Five Years)
- Wednesday, March 26
- Tamron Hall (Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid)
- Brad Teplitsky (Studio Auctions co-founder; previews an upcoming auction featuring props from the Star Wars franchise)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, March 27
- Performance from Chase Rice
- Better Call Brian series with Brian Buckmire (Latest legal news)
- Milly Almodovar (Top deals from Amazon Prime’s Big Spring Sale)
- Friday, March 28
- Adam Richman (The Food That Built America)
- Faith Friday: Jonathan JP Pokluda (Your Story Has a Villain; Harris Creek Baptist Church)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.