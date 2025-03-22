"GMA3" Guest List: Byron Pitts, Tamron Hall and More to Appear Week of March 24th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 24th-28th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 24th-28th

Monday, March 24 Byron Pitts and Ashan Singh (Celebrating 45 years of Nightline ) Alexis Christoforous sits down with Emily Weiss (Glossier founder and executive chairwoman), Kyle Leahy (CEO), and Kleo Mack (CMO) Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)

Tuesday, March 25 Chef Michael Symon ( Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out ) Amanda Knox ( Free: My Search for Meaning ) Whitney White ( The Last Five Years )

Wednesday, March 26 Tamron Hall Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid ) Brad Teplitsky (Studio Auctions co-founder; previews an upcoming auction featuring props from the Star Wars franchise) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, March 27 Performance from Chase Rice Better Call Brian series with Brian Buckmire (Latest legal news) Milly Almodovar (Top deals from Amazon Prime’s Big Spring Sale)

Friday, March 28 Adam Richman ( The Food That Built America ) Faith Friday: Jonathan JP Pokluda ( Your Story Has a Villain ; Harris Creek Baptist Church)



