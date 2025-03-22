"GMA3" Guest List: Byron Pitts, Tamron Hall and More to Appear Week of March 24th

The show also welcomes Amanda Knox, Chase Rice, Chef Michael Symon and Adam Richman.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of March 24th-28th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 24th-28th

  • Monday, March 24
    • Byron Pitts and Ashan Singh (Celebrating 45 years of Nightline)
    • Alexis Christoforous sits down with Emily Weiss (Glossier founder and executive chairwoman), Kyle Leahy (CEO), and Kleo Mack (CMO)
    • Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
  • Tuesday, March 25
    • Chef Michael Symon (Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out)
    • Amanda Knox (Free: My Search for Meaning)
    • Whitney White (The Last Five Years)
  • Wednesday, March 26
    • Tamron Hall (Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid)
    • Brad Teplitsky (Studio Auctions co-founder; previews an upcoming auction featuring props from the Star Wars franchise)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, March 27
    • Performance from Chase Rice
    • Better Call Brian series with Brian Buckmire (Latest legal news)
    • Milly Almodovar (Top deals from Amazon Prime’s Big Spring Sale)
  • Friday, March 28
    • Adam Richman (The Food That Built America)
    • Faith Friday: Jonathan JP Pokluda (Your Story Has a Villain; Harris Creek Baptist Church)

