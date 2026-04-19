"GMA3" Guest List: Henry Winkler, Patrick Brammall, and More to Appear Week of April 20th
The show also welcomes William Stanford Davis, Chef Mario Carbone, Donna Hay, Rob Shuter, and others.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 20-24. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 20-24
- Monday, April 20
- William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Hazardous History with Henry Winkler)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, April 21
- Patrick Brammall (The Devil Wears Prada 2)
- Rob Shuter (It Started with a Whisper)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 22
- Chef Mario Carbone
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 23
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in South Dakota
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson and Emma Johnson
- Friday, April 24
- Allison Hope Weiner (Murder and the Media: Behind the Scenes of Four High Profile Murders)
- Donna Hay (Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt: A Celebration of Modern Coastal Home Cooking)
- Bela Gandhi (The 2-2-2 Relationship Rule)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.