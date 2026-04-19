"GMA3" Guest List: Henry Winkler, Patrick Brammall, and More to Appear Week of April 20th

The show also welcomes William Stanford Davis, Chef Mario Carbone, Donna Hay, Rob Shuter, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 20-24. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of April 20-24

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 20-24

  • Monday, April 20
    • William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)
    • Henry Winkler (Hazardous History with Henry Winkler)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, April 21
    • Patrick Brammall (The Devil Wears Prada 2)
    • Rob Shuter (It Started with a Whisper)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, April 22
    • Chef Mario Carbone
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 23
  • Friday, April 24
    • Allison Hope Weiner (Murder and the Media: Behind the Scenes of Four High Profile Murders)
    • Donna Hay (Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt: A Celebration of Modern Coastal Home Cooking)
    • Bela Gandhi (The 2-2-2 Relationship Rule) 
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.