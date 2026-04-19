"GMA3" Guest List: Henry Winkler, Patrick Brammall, and More to Appear Week of April 20th

The show also welcomes William Stanford Davis, Chef Mario Carbone, Donna Hay, Rob Shuter, and others.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of April 20-24. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 20-24

Monday, April 20 William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary) Henry Winkler (Hazardous History with Henry Winkler) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, April 21 Patrick Brammall (The Devil Wears Prada 2) Rob Shuter (It Started with a Whisper) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 22 Chef Mario Carbone ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 23 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in South Dakota Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson and Emma Johnson

Friday, April 24 Allison Hope Weiner (Murder and the Media: Behind the Scenes of Four High Profile Murders) Donna Hay (Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt: A Celebration of Modern Coastal Home Cooking) Bela Gandhi (The 2-2-2 Relationship Rule) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.