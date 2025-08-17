"GMA3" Guest List: Michelle Williams, Kumail Nanjiani and More to Appear Week of August 18th

The show also welcomes Michael Urie, Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott, and Colton Underwood; plus a performance by Gloria Estefan

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 18-22. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 18-22

  • Monday, August 18
    • Michael James Scott and Ashley Eckstein (HypeFriend!)
    • Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

  • Tuesday, August 19
    • Harley Pasternak (The Carb Reset)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, August 20
    • Kumail Nanjiani and Michael Urie (Oh, Mary!)
    • Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe (Are You My First?)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, August 21
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in South Carolina
    • TCS New York City Marathon training check-in with Lori Bergamotto and Megan Searfoss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Friday, August 22
    • Performance by Gloria Estefan
    • Summer’s Best Bites with George Motz (Burger expert)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

