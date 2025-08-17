"GMA3" Guest List: Michelle Williams, Kumail Nanjiani and More to Appear Week of August 18th
The show also welcomes Michael Urie, Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott, and Colton Underwood; plus a performance by Gloria Estefan
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 18-22. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 18-22
- Monday, August 18
- Michael James Scott and Ashley Eckstein (HypeFriend!)
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, August 19
- Harley Pasternak (The Carb Reset)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, August 20
- Kumail Nanjiani and Michael Urie (Oh, Mary!)
- Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe (Are You My First?)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, August 21
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in South Carolina
- TCS New York City Marathon training check-in with Lori Bergamotto and Megan Searfoss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Friday, August 22
- Performance by Gloria Estefan
- Summer’s Best Bites with George Motz (Burger expert)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
