"GMA3" Guest List: Michelle Williams, Kumail Nanjiani and More to Appear Week of August 18th

The show also welcomes Michael Urie, Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott, and Colton Underwood; plus a performance by Gloria Estefan

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of August 18-22. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 18-22

Monday, August 18 Michael James Scott and Ashley Eckstein ( HypeFriend! ) Michelle Williams ( Dying for Sex ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton



Tuesday, August 19 Harley Pasternak ( The Carb Reset ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, August 20 Kumail Nanjiani and Michael Urie ( Oh, Mary! ) Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe ( Are You My First? ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, August 21 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful TCS New York City Marathon training check-in with Lori Bergamotto and Megan Searfoss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Friday, August 22 Performance by Gloria Estefan Summer’s Best Bites with George Motz (Burger expert) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton



