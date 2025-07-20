"GMA3" Guest List: Adam Sandler, Sterling K. Brown and More to Appear Week of July 21st

The show also welcomes the cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Jimmy Kimmel, Kenny Ortega, and Tia Carrere.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 21-25. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 21-25

Monday, July 21 Kenny Ortega discusses the 10th anniversary of The Descendants Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson WNBA All-Star Weekend: ESPN’s Hannah Storm discusses her cancer journey with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, July 22 Tia Carrere ( Lilo & Stitch ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, July 23 Sterling K. Brown and Ernest Kingsley Jr. ( Washington Black Jimmy Kimmel ( Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Thursday, July 24 Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach ( The Fantastic Four: First Steps Adam Sandler ( Happy Gilmore 2 ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, July 25 GMA ’s “ 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto Summers Best Bites with Joachim Boyle and Jarret Kerr (owners, Dog Day Afternoon) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



