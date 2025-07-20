"GMA3" Guest List: Adam Sandler, Sterling K. Brown and More to Appear Week of July 21st

The show also welcomes the cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Jimmy Kimmel, Kenny Ortega, and Tia Carrere.

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 21-25. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 21-25

  • Monday, July 21
    • Kenny Ortega discusses the 10th anniversary of The Descendants
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • WNBA All-Star Weekend: ESPN’s Hannah Storm discusses her cancer journey with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, July 22
    • Tia Carrere (Lilo & Stitch)
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, July 23
  • Thursday, July 24
    • Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Fantastic Four: First Steps)
    • Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore 2)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, July 25
    • GMA’s “50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful" series stops in Georgia
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • Summers Best Bites with Joachim Boyle and Jarret Kerr (owners, Dog Day Afternoon)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

