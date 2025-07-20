"GMA3" Guest List: Adam Sandler, Sterling K. Brown and More to Appear Week of July 21st
The show also welcomes the cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Jimmy Kimmel, Kenny Ortega, and Tia Carrere.
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 21-25. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 21-25
- Monday, July 21
- Kenny Ortega discusses the 10th anniversary of The Descendants
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- WNBA All-Star Weekend: ESPN’s Hannah Storm discusses her cancer journey with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, July 22
- Tia Carrere (Lilo & Stitch)
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, July 23
- Sterling K. Brown and Ernest Kingsley Jr. (Washington Black)
- Jimmy Kimmel (Who Wants To Be A Millionaire)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Thursday, July 24
- Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Fantastic Four: First Steps)
- Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore 2)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, July 25
- GMA’s “50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful" series stops in Georgia
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Summers Best Bites with Joachim Boyle and Jarret Kerr (owners, Dog Day Afternoon)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.